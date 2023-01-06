CHS girls basketball gets hot late, downs Mingus Union at home

The Coconino Panthers girls basketball team earned a victory on the second night of back-to-back Grand Canyon Region games Friday with a win, 58-44, over Mingus Union at Coconino High School.

The No. 17 Panthers (5-2, 2-0 Grand Canyon) kept up their undefeated record in region play with hot shooting in the second half to beat the 20th-ranked Marauders.

Senior captain Lorelei Tessmer scored 10 of her 17 total points in the fourth quarter. Junior Aubrae Laughter also chipped in 10 of her game-high 22 in the final period.

Final: Coconino girls basketball beats Mingus Union, 58-44Aubrae Laughter scored a team-high 22 points, and Lorelei chipped in 17. Both players scored double-digits in the fourth quarter to secure the region win pic.twitter.com/m8ohpPK2F3 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) January 7, 2023

“I felt it in me, and I just kept shooting because I was confident,” Laughter said.

The victory served as a bit of revenge for the Panthers, who lost to the Marauders in an exhibition at the Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic tournament on Dec. 30 at Prescott High School.

The Panthers will still have to play one more game against the Marauders in Cottonwood on Jan. 16, but were encouraged with evening the series and winning the regular season contest that matters in the standings.

“It just feels really good. It was redemption because the last time we played them it didn’t go very well. But now I feel very good now that we got the win,” Laughter said.

“They were pretty adamant about redemption because they were not happy with the loss last week. It was a tournament, and it didn’t really matter for anything other than morale, and it definitely brought the morale down for a couple days. They redeemed themselves and played with really high energy the whole game, and that was key,” coach Cassie Schrader added.

The Panthers attacked the Marauders guards with their press defense early, forcing havoc and turnovers that led to opportunities on the other end. Some tired legs gave way, though, and Coconino could not consistently utilize steals and misses for baskets on the other end.

Coconino led 10-9 after the first quarter, but the offense stalled a bit early in the second. Sophomore Jazmyn Ben hit a 3-pointer early in the period, but the Panthers went over five minutes of play without scoring again. Still, the defense kept Coconino in the game, but the Marauders took a brief lead.

Paddock with a FT, and Coconino holds Mingus Union scoreless at the buzzer.Panthers lead 10-9 after a quarter pic.twitter.com/t7jVV2aTl9 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) January 7, 2023

Then with 2:13 left in the quarter, Tessmer hit a layup and drew a foul, sinking the ensuing free throw. A few seconds later, she stole the ball from Mingus Union and hit a 3. The moment sparked a 10-0 run to end the quarter and the Panthers led 23-15 at halftime.

Mingus Union started the third quarter strong, scoring the first seven points to trim Coconino’s lead to just 23-22. The Panthers appeared to find a second wind, though, as they ratcheted up their defense from there and never allowed the Marauders to draw even.

Junior Sara McCabe scored three consecutive layups to steal back the momentum for the Panthers.

“She plays her role very well. She generally is one of the first people off the bench, and she’s relentless with the ball,” Schrader said of McCabe.

Laughter hit a 3 in the dying seconds of the quarter to take a 35-29 lead into the final period. From there, the Panthers overwhelmed the Marauders on both ends and kept increasing the lead.

Mingus Union cut the deficit to 7 midway through the fourth period, but that was as close as it got down the stretch. Coconino iced the game with a few made free throws from Laughter.

Coconino will continue its busy January with a road game at Mohave on Monday. Schrader hopes the pair of wins in the last two days has the Panthers on the right track.

“It’s big for motivation for us, because we’re such an up-and-down team right now. We’re mid-way through the season, and I want to be on the up-and-up, and these two wins help us get going in that direction. We need these region wins,” she said.