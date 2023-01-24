CHS boys basketball shows promise, falls in overtime to Prescott

Coconino boys basketball had a couple late chances to put the game away Tuesday, but came up short at home against Prescott, 80-78, in overtime at Coconino High School.

The No. 17 Panthers (7-6, 4-3 Grand Canyon) had slight leads with less than two minutes to play in both the fourth quarter and overtime, but couldn’t put the finishing touches on a win against the No. 10 Badgers.

Though disappointed in the close loss, the result was a drastic improvement from the teams’ last meeting. On Jan. 5, Prescott defeated Coconino 74-44 in a game that was hardly ever close. To be competitive and have a chance to win at the end was encouraging for the Panthers.

“This just is a test for us. This loss teaches us more than a win. I think it shows we can play at any level,” added junior Michael Chukwujigha.

Chukwujigha’s presence in the game was a major difference in the two games’ results. After sitting a majority of the season due to his immigration and adoption status in Flagstaff, he missed the Jan. 5 contest, but has been in the lineup the last couple weeks. The six-foot-five forward scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and overtime, but also rebounded efficiently and played physical defense against Prescott’s talented sophomore center, Zane Gaul.

Gaul still put up an impressive performance, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, but Chukwujigha made life much more difficult for him than most teams have this season.

“He tests me a little bit, how to play against a big guy, how to defend in the post, how to go to his weak side. It was fun,” Chukwujigha said.

Senior Memphis James led the Panthers with 24 points, while senior Ivory Washington added 18. Senior Tyler Ragan also chipped in eight points, including six in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Panthers led 19-17 after the first quarter, but the Badgers caught fire late in the first half. They started the second quarter on a 17-4 run. And though the Panthers fought back some, Prescott led 38-30 after the half.

Memphis James hits Gus Fox for a 3, and Coconino leads 19-17 after a quarter pic.twitter.com/DU3qHOodV7 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) January 25, 2023

Coconino clawed back slowly in the third quarter, and even tied the game at 48-48 briefly on a free throw from James, but trailed 53-50 heading into the final period of regulation.

Finally, with 6:04 remaining, James hit a 3-pointer to give the Panthers their first lead of the game. The lead changed hands several times from there. Washington hit a layup with 1:32 left in the fourth quarter to lead 70-67. After a Prescott 3 tied the score, Chukwujigha hit a turn-around basket in the paint to give the Panthers a lead before the Badgers called a timeout with 18 seconds remaining.

Michael Chukwujigha hits an impressive fade-away to give Coconino a 72-70 lead. 18 seconds to play pic.twitter.com/6r2eMtBGWJ — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) January 25, 2023

After picking up his fourth foul earlier in the game, he came back in with about 5:30 to play in regulation, and played solid defense before hitting the go-ahead jumper. To play hard without fouling was impressive to the Panthers.

“He’s a poised player, and we’re lucky to have him. And more than that he’s a good teammate, which rubs off. His ability to not foul out tonight, especially banging on No. 10 down there -- Zane can really play -- is impressive,” Coconino coach Cooper Elliott said.

“I just had self-discipline, because I told myself, ‘I’m hurting my team if I foul,’” Chukwujigha added.

Washington, however, picked up his fifth foul with 15 seconds to play, sending the Badgers to the foul line and tying the score at 72-72, which was the final score in regulation.

Coconino, again, took a lead in the extra period. Ragan hit a layup to take a 78-77 advantage with 1:47 to play, but Gaul responded with a basket and Coconino called a timeout with 33 seconds to play and down a point.

The Panthers turned the ball over on the ensuing possession, though, giving up a free throw, and could not hit a last-second 3 to win at the buzzer.

“We didn’t take care of the ball on that dribble handoff, which put us in a tough spot to play defense, and so that really was the game at the end,” Elliott said.

Despite the loss, the Panthers believe they are in solid shape with five games left in the regular season.

“We fouled way too much, turned the ball over, but it’s things that we can control and can work on moving forward,” Elliott said.

Coconino will visit Mohave Thursday.