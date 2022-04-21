CHS baseball sweeps season series with Flagstaff, finishes region schedule

No. 13 Coconino baseball closed out its regular season with an 11-5 win at No. 21 Flagstaff on Thursday, completing the series sweep of its crosstown rival. Coconino finished the season 12-6 overall and 9-3 in the Grand Canyon region, coming in second place behind No. 8 Bradshaw Mountain.

Flagstaff is trying to hold onto a play-in game spot, now with a record of 8-8 and 3-7 in the region. The Eagles have two games remaining, a double-header for senior day on Saturday against No. 35 Mohave.

Coconino junior pitcher Conner Calahan pitched a complete game, recorded six strikeouts and allowed just seven hits in the winning effort.

“The win felt really good coming off a tough loss yesterday, we all came together as a team today and it paid off," he said.

Coconino sophomore Ryker Patten reached base in each of his five plate appearances. He was hit by pitches twice, drew a walk, hit a triple and hit a single. He scored three of Coconino’s runs, including one from a home run by senior Cole Gillespie. Gillespie had three RBIs.

“Yesterday we had a tough loss against Peoria, and the way these boys picked it back up came out here today and battled I could not be prouder of them," Coconino manager Mike Sifling said.

Flagstaff sophomore Jake Carpenter had a double and a single in two at-bats.

Coconino started the scoring of the first inning, driving in three runs in the opening frame. Sophomore Ryker Patten led off the game with a triple and scored on a single from senior Tanner Johnson. Juniors Jacob Clouse and Tyler Ragan also had an RBI in the inning.

Senior catcher Tristen Figueroa led off the bottom half of the inning with a double for Flagstaff. Senior Teague Van Dyke singled shortly after, bringing him home and Flagstaff trailed 3-1 at the end of the first inning.

Senior Cole Gillespie brought two runs home in the second with a bomb over the right fielder who nearly kept the ball in the park, climbing the fence and coming up just short. At the end of the second, Coconino held a 5-1 lead.

Junior Jaiden Smith came in to relieve Van Dyke with two outs in the third inning and a runner on.

In the bottom of the third, Flagstaff drew a run closer on a sacrifice fly from Chad Philpot, sophomore Jake Carpenter scored after leading off the inning with a double.

Senior Layton Hagermann subbed into the fifth batting slot in the bottom of the fourth inning and knocked in a single in his first plate appearance. Freshman Drew Smith then singled, and junior Heath Lopez roped yet another single to shallow right bringing Hagermann in from second and putting runners on the corners. Smith and Lopez were both able to come around and score, tying the game at five to five on a single from Carpenter.

Coconino had a chance to regain its lead in the fifth with two runners in scoring position but was unable to capitalize with runs. Flagstaff was not able to get anything going in the bottom as the Eagles were put down three in a row.

Coconino started the sixth hot with a Hammond single, Patten was hit by a pitch, and Johnson bunted for a base hit loading the bases with zero outs. Gillespie singled bringing in one. Quinn Mickelson walked bringing in the second run of the inning, and Flagstaff made the move to relieve Jaiden Smith, bringing in senior Morgen Quotskyuva to pitch. Flagstaff got the final two outs of the inning without allowing another run, but Coconino led 7-5.

Flagstaff defensive errors allowed Coconino to rattle off four more runs in the seventh inning, creating a tough deficit to come back from. Flagstaff struggled to just find an out as two of the inning’s outs came from catcher Figueroa gunning down runners at second, a play he is more than comfortable making any game.

Flagstaff was not able to rally in the bottom of the seventh, dropping its second game against Coconino 11-5.

The 4A state playoff play-in round matchups take place next Wednesday, April 27. Coconino is hoping to get the opportunity to host a play-in-round game. Flagstaff is trying to secure a spot in the play-in with wins in its final two games against Mohave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0