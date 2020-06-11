CHS and FHS football work through Phase 1 of return to competition

Hanley and Lapsley noted the solid response early on -- with Coconino seeing its best turnout in some time -- and the desire from returners to get back to work and do whatever the rules dictate they can even though some really want to break out the footballs and do more skill work.

"They bug us all the time that they wanna throw a ball or wanna high-five and goof around with each other, but we can't let them," Hanley said. "Like I said, it's very foreign, but we're getting the hang of it."

In the playbook

The downtime since spring ball was nixed has given the Eagles and Panthers plenty of time to dive into their playbooks.

Hanley said he and his coaches hammered out schemes and gave out some tests on the playbook while school was set to online during the spring.

Lapsley and Coconino followed a similar idea, but have also done some playbook work during Phase 1 to get returners refreshed and newcomers up to speed on terminology and scheme.

"The returners, we had already touched base on some formation-type stuff, in addition to some of the plays," Lapsley said. "Many of them were familiar with most of the plays, so that was an easy transition."