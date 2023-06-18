Last fall, the Flagstaff football team was pleasantly surprised by the play of quarterback Chase Brown.

This year, the young signal caller and the Eagles are searching for another step to take.

In his sophomore year, Brown hopes to improve upon both his statistics and the team's overall record.

“We’re trying to take the program in the right direction. You can’t do everything at once, but I definitely feel like we can make a push,” he said.

As a freshman in 2022, Brown took over the starting role in the third game of Flagstaff's season. He started with a bang, breaking the program record for single-game touchdown passes with six in his first varsity start. He finished the day completing 15 of 18 passes for six touchdowns and 405 yards as Flagstaff roasted Rio Rico, 59-12.

Two games later, Brown threw for 204 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-28 home rout of Washington. He finished the season with 1,278 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 58% of his passes. However, even as his star shone bright, the Eagles dropped each of their Grand Canyon Region games to end the season, finishing with a record of 2-8 and an 0-5 mark in region play.

Brown also threw 16 interceptions.

He hopes to keep up the positive production, while limiting the turnovers.

“Everybody knows last year I had some trouble with interceptions, and I’ve worked on that all offseason; reading defenses and looking at safeties. I’m working on everything, and all the guys trust me,” Brown said.

So far this summer, the 4A Conference Eagles believe he’s improved dramatically.

Coach Mickey Clements, set for his first year leading the program, has seen some impressive throws in the offseason from Brown.

“His accuracy was great last year, but he’s notched it up a ton. And now he’s able to see open receivers even before they get open and throw them open has been built a lot because he’s worked so hard,” Clements said.

Also in his second year, Brown is trying to be more of an emotional captain on the field. The Eagles had a few solid seniors leading the program in the past few seasons, and Brown simply went out and played well to try to lead by example. He recalls making the occasional comment, but leaving most of the speeches and other leadership duties to the older players.

Now, with a comfortable role as QB1 and a year of varsity experience behind him, he feels more confident stepping in.

And, Clements said, the Eagles have responded well.

“You can really see a difference there in his second year,” Clements said. “He’s bringing a lot of energy, helping the younger players. But he’s even a leader for our seniors. The whole team has embraced him.”

“I know I’ve got to step it up a little bit,” Brown added.

The first steps in working on the Eagles passing offense are taking place this summer.

On Saturday, Flagstaff competed in a 7 on 7 passing tournament at the Northern Arizona University football practice fields, taking on schools from around Arizona in a series of short, low-contact scrimmages without a line or rushing defenders.

Flagstaff is competing at the NAU 7s tournament today pic.twitter.com/V188lClm4w — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) June 17, 2023

These June days are used to build the foundation for what the Eagles hope is a productive passing offense in the fall.

“You have to obviously keep things in perspective, because it takes different things to win you games on Friday nights,” Clements said. “But it’s a good chance to work on timing and competitiveness and all that stuff, and that’s a big part of it for Chase.”

Flagstaff will continue to practice and play exhibition contests throughout the summer. Its first game in the regular season will take place Aug. 25 against Greenway at the Walkup Skydome.