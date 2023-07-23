On Aug. 12, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff (BBBSF) Dave McKay Memorial Half Marathon and 5K Walk/Run, Flagstaff’s oldest continuous race, returns for the 46th time. This year, we’ll be honoring the memory of longtime board volunteer Gene Munger, who passed away at 88 on March 26.

Like a dozen others on our half-marathon committee over the years, Gene (2013) and wife Molly (2007) were honored as Flagstaff Citizens of the Year for their service to the community.

In Gene’s case, he was also a runner and novelist who served as a mentor to many of us younger board members, usually teaching us a lesson by telling stories that left us in stitches.

I could also always count on Gene for a laugh on my birthday. On my 52nd, he posted on my Facebook wall, “I presume you’ll be running Rim-to-Rim on your birthday. Easy does it; at 35, you’re just rounding into shape.”

For my 54th, he wrote, “Neil, reaching your 18th birthday must be exciting for you. Enjoy it to the fullest.”

In June 2012, when I was writing a column about “Why I Run” (published June 17), Gene shared with me his own history.

“I started running slowly in 1977. My first ‘real race’ was a 10K and I was totally freaked out with the challenge; I was sure I couldn’t do it. I did, experienced my first runner’s high, and then I really got into 10Ks, halfs and full marathons. Finally my darn knees wore out, my orthopedic doctor advised, ‘You’re running entirely too much; if you don’t slow down, you’re going to be a cripple for the rest of your life.’ I followed his advice, began to walk, then walked a couple of marathons, and even today, I walk every other day about 2–2.5 miles.”

In 2011, he emailed me, “Neil, with your enthusiasm and support for the ‘running game’ here in northern Arizona, I salute you. As such, you are now placed in the Eugene M. Munger Hall of Fame. I regret there’ll be no formal ceremony, however, if you drop by the house, the wine will be chillin’ in your honor.”

While Gene is no longer physically with us, his wife, Molly, will serve as our race starter to celebrate his memory and dedication to supporting our half-marathon and the hundreds of children and mentors who benefit from its fundraising.

Thanks to sponsorship from Kinney Construction Services, all half-marathon and 5K participants will also get a highly coveted long-sleeved Sweatvac race shirt, while Kid’s Dash finishers will get a special medal. This year, all half-marathon participants will treasure their well-earned, handcrafted medallions artfully created by local runner Rod Horn.

All registered participants are invited to our free Fratelli Pizza party packet pickup on Aug. 11 at Grand Canyon Adventures (400 S. Malpais Lane, Flagstaff) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. We hope to see many of you there, so register at RunSignUp today!