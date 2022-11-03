CCC cross country reaches nationals, shows promise in second season

The Coconino Community College cross country program is having unprecedented success this season.

That’s partially because the Comets are in just their second year and first with enough runners to score at meets, but also because the group has inserted itself into the national conversation at the NJCAA level. Now they have their one meet at the national level to finish the season.

Checking out Coconino Community College cross country practice today. CCC is going to be competing at the national meet for the first time next weekend pic.twitter.com/pR4GhUTHuS — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) November 3, 2022

As of this week’s rankings, the women are slotted fifth in the nation -- a program-best ranking -- while the men are listed at No. 23 after earning a top-25 ranking for the first time in their own short history.

These rankings come off a tremendous finish at the NJCAA Region I and ACCAC championship meets in Coolidge on Saturday. The women finished second overall, just behind national power Mesa, with top runner Hayley Burns claiming the individual gold with a 5K time of 18:03.7. The men took third as a team, behind Mesa and Paradise Valley, and Damien Clark led the way with a 16th-place result overall at an 8K time of 28:17.0.

Last year the Comets didn't have enough athletes to score as a team. To go from a few individuals hoping to build a quality program to nationally ranked men’s and women’s squads has been a rewarding journey, Comets coach Craig Hunt said.

“The season’s been amazing, especially when you compare it from last year to this year and having a team that’s twice the size and scoring. They interact more and the culture is building, and it’s even better than we could have imagined, so we want to keep that going into the next few years,” he said.

He added: “I think it’s really cool because it’s just the second year and we’re already having a lot of improvement. Last year there wasn’t even a scoring team, and now we’re fifth nationally in such a short time."

The process started two years ago when the Comets were just a fledgling program. Hunt and the staff knew there was local talent they could draw from, and some solid recruits made their way to campus.

Hunt, however, didn’t expect quite this level of running so soon.

“I think for me and the coaching staff, we knew as soon as we had the commitments, before we even had the whole team at practice,” Hunt said. “Their PRs showed us we could contend, and we knew we could get nationally ranked, just not how high. We kind of kept that to ourselves until we actually raced and put some things together, but it opened the team’s eyes to what we could accomplish.”

The breakthrough, the runners believe, came during the Mesa College XC Jamboree at the start of October. The women finished third in the competitive field, and the men placed fifth. Burns was the victor, beating defending national runner-up Kate Brockman and registering a school-record 17:53.4 5K in doing so. The women reached the No. 7 spot in the national rankings, then their best in school history.

Both teams, contending with some of the best squads on the West Coast, felt that was the moment they truly were on the map nationally.

“Once we were ranked seventh, it was kind of surprising to us. But then from there on I think it started building and that we could really do this,” Burns said.

“After the Mesa Jamboree, where we beat Phoenix College, I think we started realizing it there too on the men’s side,” Clark added.

Now, after some regional success, the next step to end the season is the NJCAA championship meet in Tallahassee on Nov. 12. Both teams qualified and are hoping to keep pushing the program forward with solid results.

Even getting to this point is an accomplishment for the Comets. But Hunt believes the group is capable of finishing well, too.

“Being in our second season, just having a scoring squad at nationals is a successful season. We’ve proven that we can do that, and I think the women, on their best day, can finish on the podium. The men, on their best day, I think they can crack into the top-15. Any of that is above and beyond any expectations we had a couple years ago building this program,” he said.

There will be plenty of returning runners next season, with many freshmen on the team. Performing well could be a recruiting tool to keep getting more quality runners to Coconino Community College. That’s in the back of the current team’s minds, but they also want to show just what this year’s group has.

“I think that was the goal at the beginning. It’s something we can do, and for next year I think it will keep getting even better if people see how we do there,” Clark said.