Cheerleaders, public relations staff and Big Red, the Arizona Cardinals mascot, greeted and played with dozens of people at Flagstaff High School's football field Tuesday.

The event, called the Cardinals Caravan, was one of a few around Arizona in the past few weeks. The goal was to reach out to fans statewide, not just in Phoenix.

Families were treated to free gear, music and sunshine on the field. Flagstaff Eagles football players and coaches volunteered at the event, with kids running through various football drills.

The Cardinals begin their season Sept. 10 with a road game against the Washington Commanders.