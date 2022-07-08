Campers play ball at Star Chasers youth baseball camp

Friday morning capped a three-day youth baseball camp hosted by the Flagstaff Star Chasers at Coconino High School.

Rotating players and coaches from the summer collegiate wood bat team worked with kids to strengthen baseball skills and hopefully gain lifelong fans.

"On a day-to-day basis we want to work with young kids, because that’s where you start to show the higher level of baseball to the young kids,” said Randy Barber, Star Chasers general manager, before the season.

