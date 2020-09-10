Cameron Jones, NAU's all-time leading scorer, continues pro career with SK Cherkasy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona men's basketball's all-time leading scorer Cameron Jones signed a contract with the SK Cherkasy Monkeys of the Ukrainian Superleague, with the announcement coming earlier this week.

The terms of his contract are not known.

Jones, who played for Northern Arizona from 2007 to '11 and still holds the all-time career points record at 1,643, will enter his 10th professional season when the new season starts.

He most recently played for Kauhajoen Karhu of the Korisliiga Finnish league in 2018-19. In the four Champions League games in which Jones appeared, he averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

In 34 Finnish League games, Jones put out similar stats, going for 16.2 points, 4.3 boards, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. He has also spent time in Greek for the GS Lavrio Aegean Cargo in the Greek A1 league, Israel and Russia earlier in his pro career.

Jones was originally drafted 10th overall by the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the first round of the 2011 D-League draft. Jones came close to breaking into the NBA, having competed in the 2014 NBA Summer League and a few stints in the D-League -- now G League. He also has spent time with the Santa Cruz Warriors on two separate stints in 2012-14 and 2016-17.