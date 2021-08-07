Calnimptewa commits to Milwaukee Area Technical College basketball

Melinda Calnimptewa, a 2021 Flagstaff High School graduate, committed Thursday to play basketball at Milwaukee Area Technical College in Milwaukee during a ceremony at Flagstaff High School.
Citing the experience of living in a new city, playing basketball with a diverse group of new friends and a coaching staff that she vibed with, Calnimptewa is excited to head to her new home.
“The coach praised the environment and the programs they have there. I really liked what he said,” she said.
Calnimptewa was a senior on the Eagles girls basketball team that went 17-3 in 2021 and reached the quarterfinals of the 4A Conference state tournament.
When the high school season ended, following a close loss to Sahuaro in March, she was unsure of her future. Basketball was a passion, but she had yet to find a school that fit.
So Calnimptewa played all spring and summer with her club team, and interest from various schools started rolling in over the summer.
When staff from Milwaukee Area Technical College reached out, and she saw they had her preferred major of industrial design and product manufacturing, with a team she could play and succeed on, it made for a perfect match.
“I saw all my peers continuing their basketball careers, and that’s when I felt like I was being left behind. I knew that I could do it, and so I told my coaches and parents, and they said it wasn’t too late. And now I made it,” Calnimptewa said.
Calnimptewa averaged 6.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.5 assists for the Eagles in her senior season.
“I would say my strength is having diverse skills, because I’m not too short and I’m not too tall, either, so I’ll be able to come down and shoot the ball but also be able to move inside. I have kind of an inside-out game that hopefully works there,” she said.
Calnimptewa will visit her new school for the first time next week. She hopes to enjoy the rest of her summer, practicing and spending time with loved ones before she heads to the Midwest for her new adventure.
“I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and family and everyone supporting me. I’m so happy that it worked out,” she said.