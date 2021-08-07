Calnimptewa commits to Milwaukee Area Technical College basketball

Melinda Calnimptewa, a 2021 Flagstaff High School graduate, committed Thursday to play basketball at Milwaukee Area Technical College in Milwaukee during a ceremony at Flagstaff High School.

Citing the experience of living in a new city, playing basketball with a diverse group of new friends and a coaching staff that she vibed with, Calnimptewa is excited to head to her new home.

“The coach praised the environment and the programs they have there. I really liked what he said,” she said.

Calnimptewa was a senior on the Eagles girls basketball team that went 17-3 in 2021 and reached the quarterfinals of the 4A Conference state tournament.

When the high school season ended, following a close loss to Sahuaro in March, she was unsure of her future. Basketball was a passion, but she had yet to find a school that fit.

So Calnimptewa played all spring and summer with her club team, and interest from various schools started rolling in over the summer.

When staff from Milwaukee Area Technical College reached out, and she saw they had her preferred major of industrial design and product manufacturing, with a team she could play and succeed on, it made for a perfect match.