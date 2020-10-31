Cactus Cobras blow past Flagstaff 45-6 at Cromer Stadium

The Cactus Cobras struck fast, hard and early in a blowout win over Flagstaff at Cromer Stadium.

The Eagles weren’t tricked in the Halloween match-up, but it definitely wasn’t a treat. The Cobras dominated and won easily 45-6. Flagstaff falls to 3-2 overall on the season, but remains in the hunt for a 4A Grand Canyon Region title with two weeks left in the regular season.

"I'm proud of our guys for sticking in there and fighting it out," Eagles head coach Todd Hanley said. "I definitely think we could have played them a lot closer than we did, but it didn't happen. ... We got a two-game stretch and we can still win the region. Not many teams can come off a game like this and have the region in sight."

It was all Cactus early. The visiting Cobras jumped out to a blistering start and a 45-0 halftime lead.

The Cobras, who are easily in the conversation for a top ranking in the 4A Conference or even a spot in the Open Division playoff when Tuesday's power rankings are released, were just a better team Saturday.

Using a combination of quarterbacks Will Galvan, who started, and Chase Jasinski, a sophomore transfer from 6A Liberty, the Cobras offense struck quick on all their first-half scoring drives.