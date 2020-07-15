Burcar taps into Michigan roots, adds Chris Fowler as assistant coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following a college career where he finished as Central Michigan's all-time leader in assists and a brief stint overseas, Chris Fowler now finds his way to Arizona.

Fowler, who spent the past two years as a graduate assistant on the staff at Michigan State under Tom Izzo, was announced Wednesday as the newest assistant coach to join Northern Arizona men's hoops.

That Michigan connection paved the way for Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar and Fowler to link up.

Burcar took some time last November to observe some practices in East Lansing, watching how Izzo runs his Spartans program. Also there working with All-American Cassius Winston was Fowler.

"I was actually on the floor with the players at the time and we took some time and talked a little bit," Fowler said in a Wednesday phone interview. "You know, you never know who is watching or evaluating you at the time, and it was just one of those deals where I didn't know he would even need someone at the end of the year. A position came open and Coach Izzo called on my behalf. ... Just one of those things that you never know who is watching you.

" ... (Burcar) reminds me of somebody that wants to build a program and build a consistent winner just as Coach Izzo did at Michigan State," Fowler added.