Burcar taps into Michigan roots, adds Chris Fowler as assistant coach

Following a college career where he finished as Central Michigan's all-time leader in assists and a brief stint overseas, Chris Fowler now finds his way to Arizona.
Fowler, who spent the past two years as a graduate assistant on the staff at Michigan State under Tom Izzo, was announced Wednesday as the newest assistant coach to join Northern Arizona men's hoops.
That Michigan connection paved the way for Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar and Fowler to link up.
Burcar took some time last November to observe some practices in East Lansing, watching how Izzo runs his Spartans program. Also there working with All-American Cassius Winston was Fowler.
"I was actually on the floor with the players at the time and we took some time and talked a little bit," Fowler said in a Wednesday phone interview. "You know, you never know who is watching or evaluating you at the time, and it was just one of those deals where I didn't know he would even need someone at the end of the year. A position came open and Coach Izzo called on my behalf. ... Just one of those things that you never know who is watching you.
" ... (Burcar) reminds me of somebody that wants to build a program and build a consistent winner just as Coach Izzo did at Michigan State," Fowler added.
Burcar was watching, and when a spot opened up on the staff -- which was left open after the team and former assistant Justin McLean parted ways a few months ago -- Izzo and Spartans assistant coach Doug Wojcik recommended Fowler for the job.
Not a bad recommendation.
"The guy that really put me on to (Fowler) first was Doug Wojcik," Burcar said. "I've known Coach Wojcik for years because he recruited a couple of my players at Mesa High. I've just been with friends with Coach Wojcik ever since those days and when I went to Michigan State this fall we just talked. Once I got the job he asked if I had any coaching positions open, then Coach Wojcik and Coach Izzo reached out. Coming from somebody like Coach Wojcik and Coach Izzo, I couldn't be happier. It's a buzz right now."
Burcar and Fowler are both Michigan natives. Fowler finished his college career as Central Michigan's leader in not just assists, but also free-throw attempts and made free throws. Fowler averaged 14.5 points and 5.7 assists as a four-year starter at Central Michigan. He was also a three-time All-MAC honoree during his playing days.
Fowler spent time playing in Australia and Germany before hanging up the sneakers to coach at Michigan State. With his playing days just four years behind him, Fowler thinks his age can help with connections between the Lumberjacks players and other coaches.
"I still understand what it is like being a player in that sense, but also with working with the staff at Michigan State, I've been bridged to the coaching aspects," Fowler said. "So, hopefully with my age and my recent success as a player, I can bridge the gap with communication between the coaching staff and the players here."
Fowler will primarily work with point guards, getting the chance to work closely with All-Big Sky guard Cam Shelton and highly touted incoming freshmen Dayton Harris and Carter Mahaney.
"I've watched a lot of film on Cam in this downtime during quarantine and he is strong, he's athletic and he is going to be fun to work with as well as the freshmen," Fowler said. "I think all three of their games are different and it's going to be a challenge as a coach to fit their development of what they do best, but I am excited to get to work with all three of them and help them develop to be the best players they can become."
Fowler's hire just about rounds out the Lumberjacks coaching staff, aside from needing to fill the director of operations position. Fowler joins assistants Gaellan Bewernick and Tyler Ojanen for Burcar's first official year at the helm.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
