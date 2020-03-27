Burcar talks hiring, recruiting, team goals during online intro as NAU men's head coach

"No, we were very transparent with Shane that it was going to be a process throughout the entire season," Marlow said. "I think we have been consistent in my time here that we review all of our programs with our head coaches upon the conclusion of the season and that's what we did with men's basketball."

Marlow and Burcar echoed sentiments of understanding each other, and Burcar said he never felt that he was in limbo at all. In fact, he and his coaching staff never really spoke about their futures much until the final few weeks of the season.

While some might have been concerned about their future, Burcar made clear that he understood and respected the transparency given by Marlow, and that Burcar just wanted to continue to prove himself.

"Our coaching staff did a great job, along with our players," Burcar said. "Our coaching staff stayed strong all season long. I can honestly say this, we never once mentioned about our positions. The truth of it is, as Mr. Marlow said, he was transparent the whole time. We are big boys. It is big-boy basketball and not once did we waver. Very seldom did we talk about it."