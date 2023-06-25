Alongside its new coach, the Coconino football huddle will be centered by a new leader.

Colton Buckingham will be the starting quarterback for the Panthers in the 2023 season. He has high hopes for his first year as the varsity starter.

“I am trying to step up because in my position you’ve got to be a leader,” the incoming junior said. “We need those on this team, so I want to be part of it.”

After a couple years going through the Panthers JV system and thriving there, it appeared Buckingham was going to be the varsity backup this season. But Enoch Watson, who started the past two seasons and was set to be Coconino’s senior quarterback this year, moved with his family to Queen Creek. Watson, who recently committed to play at BYU, will play his final year of high school football at ALA-Queen Creek.

Rather than see himself as the second choice, Buckingham is thrilled to take on the new role. His goal is to make good on his chance.

“It opened more opportunity for me,” he said.

Panthers coach Gary Cook, who took over during this offseason after Mike Lapsley stepped down, is excited for Buckingham’s future. Cook feels he can build an offense around his new signal caller.

“I wasn’t happy to see Enoch gone, but the good thing is the quarterback is a junior now. So after a year we’ll have a returning quarterback,” Cook said.

Buckingham also has the chance to surpass the passing statistics put up in the past four or five seasons, given that Cook plans to utilize him differently than quarterbacks have been recently at Coconino.

Simply put, Cook plans to pass more.

Lapsley had plenty of success with a run-heavy game plan. In 2021, the Panthers ran for 2,695 yards in nine games. In 2022 it was 3,035 yards in 10 contests.

Cook is not going fully away from the run; his offense will still have a stable of solid backs and hopefully an effective offensive line. He’ll also potentially use Buckingham -- listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds -- to move around in the pocket and carve out some running yards of his own.

So far, Cook’s been impressed with Buckingham’s abilities in offseason training.

“He’s taken a great attitude towards it and he’s improving all the time. He’s very conscientious about the things he needs to do to get better,” Cook said.

There is still a lot to work on, admittedly.

“He’s got some technique issues that I’m constantly on him about. He has a tendency not to transfer his weight on his follow-through. He’s making really good decisions, but I’d like to see him throw with a little more authority and velocity,” Cook said. “But he’s getting there. It’s really a technical thing. I think this summer is going to be really important for him.”

Buckingham looked productive in a 7-on-7 exhibition competition against Mingus Union at home in Cromer Stadium Tuesday. He was comfortable hitting receivers for long gains and rarely turned the ball over.

Checking out a bit of 7 on 7 as Coconino hosts Mingus pic.twitter.com/zEq2jsqeLE — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) June 21, 2023

He’s grateful for his own opportunity in summer to play pass-heavy games like 7-on-7. But even more so, he has trust in teammates that he believes will carry the Panthers to success.

“It (7-on-7) helps a lot, because I get to read the defense and slow down the game for when the season comes,” Buckingham said. “Our offense is changing, but with the kids we have, I think it’s good for us.”

Coconino will train throughout the summer ahead of its season opener on Aug. 25 against Carl Hayden at home.