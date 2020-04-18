Breaking down Malcolm Porter's fit with NAU men's basketball

A young Northern Arizona men's basketball team just got the type of upperclassman it was looking for in graduate transfer Malcolm Porter.
The Lumberjacks entered the weekend with zero seniors on their roster, which head coach Shane Burcar admitted was something the team wanted to address. With Friday's addition of Porter, a Portland grad transfer guard who is immediately eligible to play, the Lumberjacks have some more competition in the lineup.
Porter fills a crucial need on the perimeter, which was a bit of a question mark following the transfer of guard Cameron Satterwhite to Montana. A 6-foot-4 combo guard, Porter gives Northern Arizona another option to throw in the lineup to flank All-Big Sky point guard Cameron Shelton and dead-eye shooter Luke Avdalovic.
The fit with those guards, Porter thinks, is a pretty good one too.
"I picture myself in that combo-guard role," Porter said Saturday. "I know Cameron Shelton is the point guard, but if I get the ball I don't mind pushing the open floor and bringing it up. I'm very comfortable doing that. The other guard (Luke Avdalovic) is a great shooter so I can definitely work with him because of the way he can shoot the ball. ... I pride myself on defense, so I think I can be just another vocal leader on that end and try to take the right steps defensively to lock people up."
Another guard that can handle play making and ease the burden on Shelton is an obvious plus for Northern Arizona -- along with Porter's ability to teach the incoming freshmen and other youngsters on the roster.
Beyond the current Lumberjacks, Porter has a bit of history with a former Northern Arizona standout. Porter, out of Jesuit High School, and Brooks DeBisschop, out of West Linn High School, played each other in the Class 6A in Oregon in high school, and played on the same AAU team, FAST Oregon.
Porter and DeBisschop share some history that led the two to a talk about the Northern Arizona program and it turned out well in Northern Arizona's favor.
"It's good when the word of mouth might be your biggest recruiter and when you have somebody of Brooks DeBisschop's caliber," Burcar said Saturday. "That was a big help to get Malcolm, that Brooks was so complimentary of what we have here."
Porter averaged 9.5 points on a 36.5% clip from behind the 3-point line, and hauled in 3.2 rebounds and dished out 1.8 assists for the Pilots a season ago in a deep West Coast Conference.
Porter played for a struggling Portland program to start his collegiate career. The Pilots never won more than 11 games in his four years with the team, playing under his father, former NBA player and Phoenix Suns coach, Terry Porter. Even though the wins were hard to come by, some of Malcolm Porter's best games came against the best of the best in the WCC.
One of his best games of the 2019-20 season came against BYU, an expected NCAA tourney team. Malcolm Porter had 16 points on an efficient 5-of-10 shooting from 2-point range, and a perfect 6 of 6 from the charity stripe in a losing effort. In play against a Big Sky opponent, Porter scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds while hitting 5-of-8 from the field in 24 minutes of an 82-75 victory against Portland State this past November.
With the losses in mind, Porter noted the Lumberjacks recent turnaround -- going from 10 wins to 16 over the past two years -- and new culture under Burcar as a major player in his decision to transfer to Flagstaff.
"That's what I was looking for, because of course I didn't have much success at Portland," Malcolm Porter said. "But that doesn't define who I am. I believe I am a winner regardless. With the success that (Northern Arizona) had last year, especially with (Burcar) getting that new deal they believe him and I believe in him too to take the program to the next step."
Malcolm Porter being the son of a coach and former NBA All-Star was a massive draw for Burcar, who noted the Porter families' ties to community and academics in what stood out about the newcomer. One would think recruiting a coach's son could come with challenges, but Burcar said his Lumberjacks program was given quiet the mark of approval.
"I had an opportunity to talk to Coach Porter the other night for an hour and he was asking me great questions," Burcar said. " ... To have somebody of Coach Porter's caliber to rubber stamp Malcolm to come here, really says a lot of NAU."
COMMUNITY DRAW
Malcolm Porter's transfer showed a glimpse into what Burcar's recruiting pitches are. Community, family and academics have been a calling card of the Lumberjacks head coach, but throw in some of the potential facility upgrades that are coming for athletics, Burcar has some pitches to work with.
"With Burcar, we talked about the family and community aspect," Malcolm said, noting how much he looked forward to living in Flagstaff. "Those were two aspects that he really emphasized. ... That's something that I am looking for, that experience. Plus, it is a rising basketball program with a great new coaching staff that's just a plus besides that I am going to a great state, and great city in Flagstaff."
Burcar said it is challenging to showcase everything he wants to recruits, such as the High Performance Center that is being built and a short period of showing the campus and city, in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.
GOING FORWARD
Porter's addition brings Northern Arizona's scholarship count down to just one remaining, essentially left over from Bernie Andre's transfer to Vermont. Looking at the roster, a player in the mold of Andre seems like the ideal fit -- a versatile, inside-out forward.
But Burcar said he doesn't want to rush anything, so that he and his staff can find the right fit for the program.
"We want the right guy in Flagstaff," Burcar said. "We are absolutely in no rush."
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
