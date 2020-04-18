Breaking down Malcolm Porter's fit with NAU men's basketball

One of his best games of the 2019-20 season came against BYU, an expected NCAA tourney team. Malcolm Porter had 16 points on an efficient 5-of-10 shooting from 2-point range, and a perfect 6 of 6 from the charity stripe in a losing effort. In play against a Big Sky opponent, Porter scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds while hitting 5-of-8 from the field in 24 minutes of an 82-75 victory against Portland State this past November.

With the losses in mind, Porter noted the Lumberjacks recent turnaround -- going from 10 wins to 16 over the past two years -- and new culture under Burcar as a major player in his decision to transfer to Flagstaff.

"That's what I was looking for, because of course I didn't have much success at Portland," Malcolm Porter said. "But that doesn't define who I am. I believe I am a winner regardless. With the success that (Northern Arizona) had last year, especially with (Burcar) getting that new deal they believe him and I believe in him too to take the program to the next step."

Malcolm Porter being the son of a coach and former NBA All-Star was a massive draw for Burcar, who noted the Porter families' ties to community and academics in what stood out about the newcomer. One would think recruiting a coach's son could come with challenges, but Burcar said his Lumberjacks program was given quiet the mark of approval.