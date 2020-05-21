Breaking down Flagstaff's 2020 football schedule

This coming year, assuming sports are able to return by then, the Eagles play a more top-heavy nonconference schedule on paper compared to last season.

Although the Eagles won't play a bottom-of-the-barrel program such as Dysart next year, Flagstaff will battle Thunderbird, which went just 3-7 a season ago, and 3A Winslow, which went a solid 7-3 in the 3A.

But throw in 4A Marcos de Niza with a new head coach and there is plenty of challenge in the Eagles' nonconference slate.

"I don't think those are unwinnable games for us," Hanley said of the games against Peoria and Marcos de Niza, adding that he believes the schedule is tougher than a season ago.

Flagstaff opens the region against Mingus Union, then hosts Thunderbird, following which the Eagles will travel down I-40 to face Winslow on the road Sept. 18 to wrap up the nonconference schedule.

The game against Winslow is a bit of a throwback rivalry that goes back to the early 1920s when Flagstaff and Winslow played each other in the Northern Arizona Conference, according to the AIA archives.

The last time the two programs faced off was in 2012-13 in an 18-10 Flagstaff win in Winslow, according to Maxpreps.