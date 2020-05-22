Breaking down Coconino's 2020 football schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For a football program that has increased its win total each of the past two seasons, it makes sense that Coconino wants to face one of the best teams in the 4A Conference to start out the year. The Coconino Panthers will open the 2020 football season against Cactus, a team that has had the Panthers' number the past two years.

Cactus has beaten Coconino each of the past two seasons, 53-14 in 2019 and 32-21 in 2018, but the losses don't worry Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley.

"We are gonna be going down there and battling in the heat," Lapsley said of the early season games in the Valley. "Cactus, we've had them on the schedule the last couple years and last year I don't think the score dictated how close that game really was -- particularly in the first half. That coach gave me a jingle and asked if we want to go at it again and I said 'Absolutely, yes.' I know our players wanted it as well, so we are really glad we have them at the front end of the schedule."

Last year, Coconino trailed 20-14 at the halftime break before Cactus scored 33 unanswered points in the second half to blow open the lead at Coconino's Cromer Stadium.

The two-seeded Cactus Cobras were just one point away from the 4A state title game, losing to eventual 4A champion Mesquite 28-27 in a semifinals thriller.