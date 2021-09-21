Bradshaw Mountain volleyball defeats host Flagstaff in shocker, 3-1

The Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team could not get out of its own way Tuesday night as it fell, 3-1, to Bradshaw Mountain at home.

On paper, the Eagles were the clear favorites, boasting a 4-1 record with their only loss to that point to highly regarded Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale. The Bears, meanwhile, came into the road match 3-4, and Eagles head coach Beth Haglin said it had been several years since hyer program had lost to them.

But a plethora of mistakes, combined with great effort and hustle from the Bears, did the hosts in.

“If you’re not mentally there, you’re going to have unforced errors," Haglin said. "We just had so many mistakes and there was a lack of energy. And Bradshaw really wanted to beat us. I don’t know when they beat us last or if they did, it’s been forever. So they wanted it and we came out lethargic.”

Flagstaff looked solid to start the match. With senior setter Bridget Bond back -- she missed the Eagles’ last home match with a migraine -- to help run the offense, Flagstaff’s hitters were able to collect early kills. The blockers were playing well, and the Eagles were rolling.