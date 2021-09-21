Bradshaw Mountain volleyball defeats Flagstaff in shocker

The Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team could not get out of its own way Tuesday night, as it fell 3-1 to Bradshaw Mountain at Flagstaff High School.
On paper, the Eagles were the clear favorites, boasting a 4-1 record with their only loss to that point to highly-regarded Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale. Bradshaw Mountain came into the road match 3-4, and coach Beth Haglin said it had been several years since Flagstaff had lost to them.
But, a plethora of mistakes, combined with great effort and hustle from the Bears, did Flagstaff in.
“If you’re not mentally there, you’re going to have unforced errors. We just had so many mistakes and there was a lack of energy. And Bradshaw really wanted to beat us. I don’t know when they beat us last or if they did, it’s been forever. So they wanted it and we came out lethargic,” Haglin said.
Flagstaff actually looked solid to start the match. With senior setter Bridget Bond back -- she missed the Eagles’ last home game with a migraine -- to help run the offense, Flagstaff’s hitters were able to collect early kills. The blockers were playing well, and the Eagles were rolling.
They appeared ready to roll to an easy victory in the first set, going up 23-18 and needing just two points to win. However, Bradshaw Mountain put together a string of seven consecutive points and won, 25-23, to take a 1-0 overall lead.
Then, a seemingly-shocked Flagstaff fell behind 10-5 to start the second set. The Eagles made several unforced errors, atypical of a team as skilled as Flagstaff has proven to be thus far. The Eagles fought back slowly, even cutting the lead to just two points at 20-18. Down 24-21 and in danger of losing a second set, the Eagles won three consecutive points behind serves from junior Haylee Gilleland to tie the set at 24-24. But, the Bears eventually pulled away, winning 27-25 and taking a 2-0 lead.
Bradshaw Mountain played effective, scrappy defense throughout the first two sets, getting to difficult spikes and just bumping it over to Flagstaff when necessary to simply keep the point alive. With Flagstaff’s mistake-filled night, it was enough to go up a couple sets.
“They put the ball on our court and we made the mistakes,” Haglin said.
Flagstaff gutted out a win in the third set. The Eagles and Bears traded small leads all the way to 24-24. A kill by senior Gracelyn Nez made it 25-24, and a Bradshaw Mountain kill attempt sailed wide right to give Flagstaff a 26-24 victory and cut the Bears’ overall lead to 2-1.
In the fourth set, the Bears got back to the style that had gotten them the lead in the first place. Bradshaw Mountain continued its defensive play, and allowed the Eagles to trip themselves up. Near the end, the Bears led 24-19. Flagstaff won three consecutive points, and looked like it might come back again. But, a ball out of play gave Bradshaw a 25-22 set win, and the Bears celebrated their 3-1 road victory.
Haglin did not want the Eagles to panic yet. They have proven capable of playing with, and even beating, top-level teams in 4A. If they are going to have the kind of success they assume they can, though, the Eagles have to toughen up mentally.
“We have the skill, we have the capabilities by far. We have a very well-rounded game, but when I say that, if you’re not ready -- and we weren’t-- it doesn’t matter,” Haglin said.
The Eagles (4-2) will attempt to right the ship quickly, as they travel to Glendale Wednesday to take on the Cactus Cobras.