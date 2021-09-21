Bradshaw Mountain volleyball defeats Flagstaff in shocker

Then, a seemingly-shocked Flagstaff fell behind 10-5 to start the second set. The Eagles made several unforced errors, atypical of a team as skilled as Flagstaff has proven to be thus far. The Eagles fought back slowly, even cutting the lead to just two points at 20-18. Down 24-21 and in danger of losing a second set, the Eagles won three consecutive points behind serves from junior Haylee Gilleland to tie the set at 24-24. But, the Bears eventually pulled away, winning 27-25 and taking a 2-0 lead.

Bradshaw Mountain played effective, scrappy defense throughout the first two sets, getting to difficult spikes and just bumping it over to Flagstaff when necessary to simply keep the point alive. With Flagstaff’s mistake-filled night, it was enough to go up a couple sets.

“They put the ball on our court and we made the mistakes,” Haglin said.

Flagstaff gutted out a win in the third set. The Eagles and Bears traded small leads all the way to 24-24. A kill by senior Gracelyn Nez made it 25-24, and a Bradshaw Mountain kill attempt sailed wide right to give Flagstaff a 26-24 victory and cut the Bears’ overall lead to 2-1.