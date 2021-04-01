Bradshaw Mountain spoils Coconino baseball's home opener

Things went south quickly in 4A Coconino baseball's home opener Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers had waited since April 16, 2019, to get back on their home diamond for a game, but the 4A Bradshaw Mountain Bears spoiled the homecoming. The Bears jumped out early, eventually beating the hosting Panthers 7-1 at Coconino High School.
Coconino falls to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the 4A Grand Canyon after being swept by Bradshaw Mountain in the two-game series this week.
"Man, it was just great to be back home -- truthfully," Panthers first-year manager Dalton Schwetz said. "We've been doing a lot of traveling lately, and we will play anyone anywhere -- that is kinda our mindset -- but holy cow is it nice to be able to walk out of school and come out and compete right here. Didn't do a good enough job of protecting the place, but we came out, competed and did it at our park, so it was awesome."
The Bears jumped out fast -- really fast -- on the Panthers.
Bradshaw Mountain had 11 players see at-bats in the first inning en route to a six-run opener, taking a commanding lead early. The Bears had six hits in the first inning and took advantage of a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Bradshaw Mountain nearly roped a home run in the first, but settled for a ground-rule double that bounced over the centerfield wall that brought in one runner early.
A few of the Bears' first scores came off tight balls that toed the foul line, the last one putting Bradshaw Mountain up 6-0 before Coconino starting pitcher Adrian Marquez fielded a grounder to finally end the Bears' onslaught.
Coconino didn't do much to get a groove going in the bottom of the first, a common theme throughout as the bats struggled. Coconino went three up, three down in the bottom of the first.
Marquez hit the first batter he saw in the top of the second, then the second batter advanced to first off an error but the initial runner was thrown out at second.
Marquez faced just one more batter, allowing a single, before the Coconino coaching staff made a switch and put in Zeke Anaya, who got the Panthers out of the inning with a strikeout and a flyout.
From there Anaya was solid, and so was Coconino aside from hitting struggles. Anaya allowed just one run -- an RBI single in the top of the third -- the rest of the way.
"I was super proud of the way we responded to adversity," Schwetz said. "We continued to fight and fight and fight. Zeke Anaya went up there and really competed on the mound and that is all we ask of our guys."
And it wasn't as if Coconino wasn't making contact. The Panthers had a number of hard-hit balls just sail right to Bradshaw Mountain fielders who made plays -- like a leaping catch by the Bears' second basemen, who caught a line drive by Trevor Sevier, then completed the double play in the bottom of the third to squash a brief flicker of Coconino momentum.
"We gotta clean up some things, absolutely, but at the same time we did have some guys square up the ball today," Schwetz said. "That's baseball. Sometimes it is going to go right to the other team and we got to live with that and find way to get guys on and move them around."
Coconino's one run of the day came in the bottom of the fifth when Sevier was able to get his bat on the ball for an RBI single, bringing in teammate Tyler Ragan, who was at second after he was walked and advanced on an error on the next at-bat.
Coconino had some life late, retiring two straight batters in the top of the seventh before ending the half frame on the fourth batter with a pickoff. Coconino then rattled off two straight hits in the bottom of the seventh, showing some fight with a six-run deficit, but on the second hit the Coconino runner was caught at second.
The game ended with Sevier trying to score from second off a single by Tanner Johnson.
The Panthers (3-4, 1-3 4A Grand Canyon) are scheduled to host Mingus Union on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
