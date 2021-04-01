Bradshaw Mountain spoils Coconino baseball's home opener

A few of the Bears' first scores came off tight balls that toed the foul line, the last one putting Bradshaw Mountain up 6-0 before Coconino starting pitcher Adrian Marquez fielded a grounder to finally end the Bears' onslaught.

Coconino didn't do much to get a groove going in the bottom of the first, a common theme throughout as the bats struggled. Coconino went three up, three down in the bottom of the first.

Marquez hit the first batter he saw in the top of the second, then the second batter advanced to first off an error but the initial runner was thrown out at second.

Marquez faced just one more batter, allowing a single, before the Coconino coaching staff made a switch and put in Zeke Anaya, who got the Panthers out of the inning with a strikeout and a flyout.

From there Anaya was solid, and so was Coconino aside from hitting struggles. Anaya allowed just one run -- an RBI single in the top of the third -- the rest of the way.

"I was super proud of the way we responded to adversity," Schwetz said. "We continued to fight and fight and fight. Zeke Anaya went up there and really competed on the mound and that is all we ask of our guys."