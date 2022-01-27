Bouck's hat trick paces Flagstaff girls soccer to win over Bradshaw Mountain

The No. 2 Flagstaff Eagles girls soccer team needed just under 63 minutes to defeat No. 24 Bradshaw Mountain, 8-0, via mercy rule at home on Thursday.

Boosted by a hat trick from sophomore Kate Bouck, the Eagles (11-0, 4-0 Grand Canyon) started scoring early and kept up the pace to win with over 17 minutes left in regulation.

“I feel like it’s really fun to get a hat trick, but it’s also more fun to see your teammates create the opportunities. And just to be able to finish them is fun and exciting because you get to finish what they started,” said Bouck, who scored twice in the first half.

The Eagles needed little time to get on the scoreboard. In the fourth minute, junior Ciara Garcia got on the end of a long through ball and touched it past the Bradshaw Mountain goalkeeper with relative ease. In the seventh minute, Bouck scored her first goal, booting in a shot off an assist from senior Mayrin Soto.

Flagstaff from out of the gates got the ball out to Bouck and others on the outside and allowed them to use their speed and skill on the ball to space where the Bears had to chase after them, often unsuccessfully. That style of play has worked all season for the Eagles.

“I think it’s been working really well. We’ve been working on overlaps and things like that in practice, and we’ve been moving it over into games pretty well. And it’s stretching out defenses and giving us more opportunities,” Bouck said.

Coach Savannah Berry added that the team will keep playing a style that highlights outside players, but will also utilize quality midfielders in the center to move the ball up the field.

“Speed is crucial for our team because we do use our width; it’s really helpful. But our technicality through the center of the pitch is also crucial for the success of the team. Getting the ball out there is one thing, but it’s not always the easiest thing to do, so having that technicality in the middle and having the speed and skill out wide makes a difference,” she said.

In the 11th minute, junior Taylor West scored on an assist from senior Karina Fuhrmann. Bouck scored her second goal in the 15th minute on another solid through ball from the midfield.

In the 17th minute, the Eagles subbed nearly the entire midfield and attacking players. The subs added fresh legs to the offense, and kept up the scoring. In the 24th minute, senior goalkeeper Lianna Albert intercepted a cross. She rolled the ball out and started a counter-attack. Flagstaff moved the ball up and the Eagles got a shot on goal that was deflected. However, junior Audrey Hutton was there to pick up the rebound and score to make the lead 5-0.

The margin stayed that way until halftime.

Many of the offensive starters came back into the game after the break. Among them, Bouck scored her third goal in the 47th minute, coming off a rebound.

In the 52nd minute, Bouck drew a foul in the box, and Soto converted the penalty kick into the left corner of the goal for a 7-0 lead.

Finally, after a few more minutes of trying to finish the game via mercy rule, Garcia scored her second goal of the game to end the contest with 17:21 still on the clock.

The Eagles will look to use the rout as a motivator moving forward, with just two matches left in the season.

“Today, the biggest thing was I wanted them switching the point of attack and really get them to focus on the things we bring to practice, because ultimately that’s how we’re going to grow throughout the season,” Berry said. “I thought the girls did a good job of executing that today.”

Flagstaff faces arguably its toughest opponent of the regular season on Tuesday when it travels to No. 3 Prescott (10-0-1, 4-0 Grand Canyon).

The Badgers are the defending 4A Conference runner-up and defeated the Eagles 2-1 in extra time in last season’s semifinals.

The result could go a long way in determining a top seed in the upcoming postseason and providing bragging rights for a matchup that has become a Grand Canyon Region rivalry in recent years.

“We’re all just ready to go out there and play our best and try to get revenge for past years,” Bouck said. “That’s probably the game we’re looking forward to the most.”

Kickoff between the Badgers and Eagles is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Prescott.

