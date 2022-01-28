Both Panthers squads fall to Bradshaw Mountain

Both the Coconino girls and boys basketball teams fell prey to slow offensive nights Friday against Bradshaw Mountain, as the Bears defeated both Panthers squads in a double-header at Coconino High School. The Bears beat the girls, 48-44, and the boys, 51-38.

Girls: Bears 48, Panthers 44

The No. 15 Coconino girls could not complete a season sweep of the No. 19 Bears, splitting the season series 1-1 with road games for both squads.

Coconino started the game poorly, and could not overcome a slump late to make up the difference late. Coach Cassie Schrader said such play has been a pattern at times this year.

“The past couple L’s we’ve taken, if we hadn’t had such a slow start we could have come back and maybe pulled it out. And that’s a good lesson for the girls,” she said.

The Bears took an 8-0 lead in the opening minutes of play, and the Panthers did not hit a field goal until sophomore Aubrae Laughter scored on a 3-pointer with 3:56 left in the first period. The Panthers battled back to tie the score at 9-9 after the first quarter.

Bradshaw Mountain’s offense started to improve from there, but Coconino could not score at a consistent rate. The Panthers scored just three points in the second quarter and trailed 22-12 at halftime.

The third quarter was similar, as the Panthers scored a few more points, but could not trim the deficit, and it looked as if the Bears would be able to coast the rest of the way.

However, midway through the fourth quarter, Coconino senior Wynter Huskie hit a 3, cutting Bradshaw Mountain’s lead to 41-30. Her shot sparked an 11-2 run, and the Panthers trailed just 43-38 with 2:00 left. Bradshaw Mountain hit two consecutive layups, which seemingly put the game away again. But, a 3 and a layup on back-to-back possessions from Huskie had the Panthers down just 3 with 19 seconds remaining.

The Bears hit a couple key free throws to close out the victory, but Huskie finished with a team-high 18 points for the Panthers, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

“She’s so hungry to win all the time that she almost carries it for the team,” Schrader said of Huskie. “She really displays that and it trickles down to everyone. She’s the floor general, the leader of the team, almost like our version of Chris Paul.”

Despite trailing for nearly the whole game, and ultimately coming up just short, Schrader said she is proud of the way her team fought back late.

“I asked them to be relentless and put in that effort, and they did that especially in the fourth quarter. And aside from a win that’s all you can really ask for,” she said.

Coconino (8-6, 6-3 Grand Canyon) will host No. 36 Mohave on Tuesday.

Boys: Bears 51, Panthers 38

Like the girls, the No. 10 Panthers boys fell short in their attempt at a season sweep of the No. 14 Bears.

And, even more so than the girls, if there was not a lid over Coconino’s basket, there sure appeared to be one.

Coconino did not eclipse 10 points until minutes before halftime, and could not get enough of a scoring run going late to overcome its early struggles against a Bears squad that played excellent defense.

“If you’ve been in this game long enough, there’s always a night or two you don’t have it. We took bad shots, and Bradshaw played a great game,” coach Mike Moran said, “But we played poorly tonight, with a lot of turnovers, they out-rebounded us, and we didn’t make the shots we were taking.”

Coconino did not hit a field goal in the first quarter, and Bradshaw Mountain started the contest with a 7-0 run. The Panthers picked up four points on made free throws, but the Bears led 11-4 after the first period.

The second quarter started much like the first. The Bears went on a quick 5-0 run and it took until 4:14 left in the half for junior Ivory Washington to hit Coconino’s first field goal of the game, a 3-pointer from the corner. The shot sparked a quick run, and the Panthers’ defense kept the game close, but Bradshaw Mountain hit a couple late 3s of its own to lead 23-11 at halftime.

The Panthers’ scoring woes continued in the third quarter. They did not concede any points in the first four minutes, but only scored two themselves. They drew a few fouls and scored a few points that way, but trailed 30-19 after the period.

But, due to early foul trouble by the Bears, Coconino started to slowly claw back. A free throw by junior Memphis James cut the lead to 34-28, as close as the Panthers had been since early in the first quarter. A layup by Rufus Cobb – who finished with a team-high 12 points despite his own poor shooting night – had the Panthers within five points, down 41-36, with 1:22 remaining.

Coconino attempted to extend the game late by fouling, but the Bears hit enough free throws and played solid defense to close out the game.

“We were two possessions away, and I’m proud of that,” Moran said. “We won 10 in a row, and now we’ve got to swallow our pride a little bit and get back to basics.”

The Panthers (11-3, 6-2 Grand Canyon) are still in the mix for a region title. If Coconino wins its four remaining games, it will ensure at least a tie atop the standings. The Panthers will visit No. 42 Mohave on Tuesday.

