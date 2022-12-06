Bosley recalls record-breaking race in Boston

Editor's note: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks distance runner Drew Bosley broke the school 5K record with a finish of 13:13 at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener Saturday in Boston. He takes readers through his performance detailed below.

The starter called us to the line at the Boston University indoor track for a fast 5,000-meter race. Immediately, my mind turned into a competitive mode.

My first thought was getting out to the front of the race. I was not going to let anyone in front of me right at the start. I wanted to get in good position and then slide into the race and run mindlessly for the first half.

I got in a great position with my teammate Nico Young. It reminded me of any other workout I have done with him, and my mind was comforted. I had no tension in my breath or anxious thoughts. I was fully loose and focused on the task at hand -- running fast.

I passed the 2-mile mark of the race in 8:30. I felt relaxed and ready to compete in the last mile. I had all my mental and emotional energy reserved for the last mile.

In the three minutes remaining in my race, I felt myself slightly slip out of flow state -- the ability for my mind to be hyper-focused on the task at hand. The mental continuum in this mental state is excitement and boredom.

My team trains with our mental performance coach Shannon Thompson on being able to keep our mind in flow state during big moments. It helps dim down the pain receptors in your body so physical performance is at its maximum.

Inside the moment, my body was starting to get a little tired, the crowd was at an all-time high screaming in our face, the lap counter was getting smaller and smaller. I remained calm and collected with everything happening around me. I made a smart decision to take the lead and start slowly pushing the pace.

This helped me regain my focus and get some positive affirmation in the final minutes. The last bit of the race was a great battle up front, with hard moves being made and split-second decisions in the heat of competition -- not to mention we were all-out sprinting.

I trust my race instinct.

With the final lap to go I was trying to focus on keeping my stride as short and fast as I could. I had to focus on every single step in order to stay fully in the moment. There was lactic acid everywhere in my body, even through my fingertips and in my teeth. I stayed the course every step and crossed the finish line in 13:13 for a new Northern Arizona University indoor school record. It was also the fifth-fastest time ever in NCAA history, and the fastest-time ever by an NCAA American.

My mind felt very grateful in that moment for everyone who has helped me and believed in me along the way. By no means am I fully satisfied, though. My mind remains in the spirit of competition for the next starting line.