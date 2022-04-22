Blue beats gold, Lumberjacks impress in spring football game

The Northern Arizona football team capped off its spring portion of the offseason with its spring game on Friday at the Walkup Skydome. The Lumberjacks split the team into two squads -- blue and gold, selected by team captains in a draft during a previous practice -- to showcase the work it has done in the past few weeks.

After three quarters of abbreviated play, the blue team defeated the gold team, 29-6, including rushing touchdowns by George Robinson and Draycen Hall.

The score, and thus the result of the game, was less important than the feeling that the Lumberjacks are improving ahead of the 2022 fall campaign.

“My confidence is really high. It’s a testament to the whole team and how we’ve all prepared this spring season. I think we’ve gotten a lot better as a whole,” quarterback RJ Martinez said.

Martinez, who earned Big Sky Freshman of the Year as the starter for the Lumberjacks, played several snaps, but the running game stood out most in Northern Arizona’s offense.

Sophomore Kevin Daniels led the running game last season with a 1,146 -- becoming the Lumberjacks’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015 -- and is looking for another productive season. Offensive coordinator Aaron Pflugrad said, though, that a strength of the offense will be the varied talents of Daniels, Robinson and Hall, each with their own set of skills behind the line. Robinson scored the first touchdown of the game, with Hall scoring on a 31-yard run in the second quarter on one of the biggest plays of the evening.

“It’s kind of by committee,” Pflugrad said of the rushing attack. “Kevin Daniels had a big year last year, but we’ve got a couple other guys that can really run it, so we’re keeping guys fresh and rolling to make plays out there.”

The Lumberjacks’ defense looked strong in the secondary. Despite a few complete passes, neither the blue or gold defense allowed major passing plays throughout the game.

“They’ve had a great spring, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what they can do this season, and we’re really pleased with the way they’re playing in the back end,” coach Chris Ball said.

Morgan Vest, who will be a redshirt senior next season, is chief among the players Northern Arizona expects to have an impactful year in the secondary. The All-Big Sky Second Team safety started all 11 games last season, recording 106 tackles, which ranked 21st in the FCS and tied for 4th in the Big Sky Conference.

“Morgan’s a great football player. He’s had two back-to-back seasons for us. The COVID spring year he was really good, and last season he was tremendous. We’re counting on great things from him,” defensive coordinator Jerry Partridge said.

The Lumberjacks will take a few weeks off at the end of the school year, and are set to come back later in the summer to continue preparing ahead of the season, which begins on Sept. 1 at Arizona State in Tempe.

Ball said there has been much improvement, and that showed in an impressive effort in the spring game. Among the major differences he expects for next season is a team that will compete physically with the most sizable opponents in the Big Sky.

“You’re going to see a bigger, more physical football team. We’ve done a great job in the weightroom. Coach (Tyler) Shumate does a good job of making these guys stronger and creates some adverse situations there in the weightroom. The kids have stepped up to the challenge,” Ball said.

