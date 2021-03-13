Bit of offense and defense: Olsen-Zwick twins lead FHS boys soccer on and off the field

Riley is not the kind of person to take full recognition for his accomplishments. He knows it’s not just him who takes care of his defense, he praises the defensive partners that help the team click.

“I think I definitely play a huge part in the back, but it’s not just me, it takes the rest of the back four,” Riley said. “It’s just a whole defensive unit, and we all really have to come together and everyone has to play their part.”

Both Benett and Riley are humble and selfless, both on the field and off. They never want to try to show up the other or try to prove that one is better than the other. They always stick up for each other and are always on the same page.

When asked who the better soccer player is, both were as professional as they come.

“I think it’s impossible to compare us positionally,” Benett said. “I’d say that we are both crucial to our team in our own way. I think I get most of the praise only because I am the main forward, so it’s on me to score, but we both play at the highest level in the state and both bring important roles to the team.”