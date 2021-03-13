Bit of offense and defense: Olsen-Zwick twins lead FHS boys soccer on and off the field

Like all team sports, soccer requires communication and chemistry with your teammates.
Knowing where your teammates are on the field, finding the best passes to set up for goals, this kind of chemistry takes time to develop and execute.
For the Flagstaff Eagles boys soccer team, two teammates have been building this chemistry for their entire lives. Seniors Benett and Riley Olsen-Zwick are fraternal twin brothers who have played soccer since they were kids.
Riley is the team's goalkeeper and Benett anchors the midfield as the team's main scoring option. The two have cemented themselves as staples in the Eagles system after the squad graduated a loaded senior class from a season ago.
“We’ve been playing with each other since a very young age, so I think we have used each other as stepping stones to get to the caliber that we want to be at,” Benett said. “We have both played on competitive teams, club teams, and we are both playing at the highest level in the state right now. So we use each other for motivation for sure.”
With both players in leadership roles on the team, they have taken to their roles in their own ways. Benett is the more vocal of the twins, always talking to his teammates and filling the team captain role with both his actions and his voice. Riley, on the other hand, is the quieter of the two, sticking to his role as the leader in the back of the field and only speaking up when it is necessary. But when he speaks, his teammates listen.
Riley is not the kind of person to take full recognition for his accomplishments. He knows it’s not just him who takes care of his defense, he praises the defensive partners that help the team click.
“I think I definitely play a huge part in the back, but it’s not just me, it takes the rest of the back four,” Riley said. “It’s just a whole defensive unit, and we all really have to come together and everyone has to play their part.”
Both Benett and Riley are humble and selfless, both on the field and off. They never want to try to show up the other or try to prove that one is better than the other. They always stick up for each other and are always on the same page.
When asked who the better soccer player is, both were as professional as they come.
“I think it’s impossible to compare us positionally,” Benett said. “I’d say that we are both crucial to our team in our own way. I think I get most of the praise only because I am the main forward, so it’s on me to score, but we both play at the highest level in the state and both bring important roles to the team.”
Even though Benett does get most of the attention on the team, Riley doesn't seem to care that much, because he has seen the work and dedication that his brother has put into his craft and being the best soccer player he can.
“The one reason I do not care is because I have seen how much time and effort my brother has put into soccer,” Riley said. “I’m more proud of him than anything, and I know he is well deserving of it. There’s no envy whatsoever. I’m just happy that he is getting the attention that he deserves.”
Eagles head coach Mike Jenkins has built a strong soccer program for quite some time. He has been there for every year of the Olsen-Zwick brothers' high school career, and the longtime coach said the connection the two have is a huge asset to the team.
“They just always know where each other is going to be. Any time there is a chance that we can set up a counter attack on the other team, they know where each other is at,” Jenkins said. “Riley always knows where Benett is going to set up, so if there is a chance for Riley to get the ball to him, he is always going to take it. I also think just the way they support each other speaks volumes; sometimes they’ll get on each other and joke around like brothers do, but most of the time it’s full support of each other.”
Riley and the Eagles defense has forced eight shutouts this season that netted seven wins and one 0-0 draw.
Next steps
The Olsen-Zwick twins are two of seven graduating seniors on the Flagstaff squad. The plan for both brothers is to continue playing soccer at the college level.
While Riley has not committed to a school and is still looking for his best fit, Benett has committed to continue his soccer career at UC Davis, where he hopes to study biomechanical engineering.
For the time being, the twins are focused on winning a 4A Conference state tournament title.
In their first-round match against Cortez, it seemed like the end of the road with a 2-1 loss and an early exit for the Eagles. Then the Eagles caught some luck, as Cortez played with an ineligible player during their meeting, forcing the Colts to forfeit the opening-round win.
With their playoff hopes restored, the Eagles move on to the quarterfinals, and will face a strong No. 2-seeded Prescott club Saturday in Prescott.
“It’s our senior year, so this is it for both of us,” Riley said. “I’m gonna put everything I have out on the field and try to push my team to do the same.”
With one eye on the future, and the other on the present. Both Benett and Riley will get a second chance to earn the state championship that has eluded them throughout their high school careers.