Bishop and Adamu held in check, but Montana State still beats NAU in Rolle

"Why did they score 62 points? A lot of it had to do with our offense," Burcar said. "Our offense was not good tonight."

It was just a five-point Montana State lead with 6:12 left after Isaiah Lewis hammered home a dunk on a fastbreak plus a foul, but he missed the ensuing free throw. Montana State answered not long after with a corner 3-pointer by Adamu, putting the Bobcats up eight.

After a three-minute drought by both teams, Cameron Shelton hit 1 of 2 at the line to cut it to 56-49 with 2:34 left but that was the last score for the Lumberjacks until Ajang Aguek hit a layup after the game was essentially done.

Shelton did his thing on both ends of the floor this time. He scored a team-high 24 on 10-of-20 shooting, added in six rebounds, five assists, four fouls and five turnovers in a loaded stat line.

He also guarded the shifty and quick Bishop all game for the most part with the exception of occasional switches.

Take out Shelton’s 10-of-20 shooting day and the rest of the Lumberjacks went just 10 of 30 from the field. No other Lumberjack hit double-digit scoring. Shelton also hit three 3s -- all of Northern Arizona’s makes from deep as all others went 0 for 9.