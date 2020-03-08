Billups fuels Coconino wrestling's fire as one of program's great, earns Athlete of the Year

The Coconino Panthers have a wall of fame for their greats in the wrestling room, and Pedro Billups is just about done adding his legacy to the list.
Along the wall, it's apparent who was a torch-bearer for the team during the times the program needed a lift out of a lull.
Billups didn't just re-ignite the torch, he doused it in fuel, leaving the program as the fourth wrestler in Panthers history to reach the state title round three times. The storied senior finished his varsity career with back-to-back state titles, including a championship this year at 120 pounds at the Division III level, as well as a runner-up result in the 2017-18 season.
Panthers head coach Mike Schmieder is appreciative of Billups' stint with the team.
“He has in a sense restored our presence," Schmieder said, "because we were out of the picture for a little bit. There was a couple-year gap there where we didn’t have the best showings at the state tournament, and we took our eye off the ball. He restored that presence of us putting people in the state finals -- which is super important to me. I think that’s a big piece of our program, putting kids in the state finals and having our best wrestlers be right with the other best wrestlers in the state."
Billups went 46-3 his senior season, winning Section Four and D-III state titles at 120 pounds a year after doing so at the 106-pound weight class. He also finished as runner-up at the Moon Valley and Doc Wright tournaments this year.
For his career, Billups posted a 165-23 record across four varsity seasons.
“I love the legacy I left; building up the team was great," Billups said.
For helping lift the Panthers wrestling program back to a high level, putting another stellar season in the books, and setting a tone for the young and promising talent coming up behind him, Billups has been named the 2020 Arizona Daily Sun Wrestling Athlete of the Year.
The majority of his wins in his senior season came on technical falls instead of pins.
“Anyone can pin anyone, but for me it’s about technical superiority. I feel like I had to reach that level,” Billups said.
You have free articles remaining.
He tallied three wins on tech falls to claim the section title and started off his state title run with a tech fall victory and two decisions before pinning his opponent in the champ round in 49 seconds.
“The way that he has wrestled, he has really embraced the Coconino style of scoring points, and it has permeated the rest of the team," Schmieder said. "There is a mindfulness of not just winning, but scoring. It’s not about the wins and losses, it’s about scoring points against the best kids in the state.”
Wrestling for points wasn't the only change in attitude about his sport Billups had, as he decided to go for a title at 120 pounds instead of 113.
Billups dropped weight last year to go after his title at 106 pounds, with the goal of winning a championship a high priority. It was a stepping stone for Billups.
“We checked that box," Schmieder said
With the pressure to win a state title off of Billups' shoulders, he focused on being a better wrestler for his senior year.
“For me, it was a constant for him that we had to get better at wrestling," Schmieder said. "We have to get better, we have to get better with motion, we have to get better head position, just a lot of the fundamental things that can really take somebody to the next level in wrestling.”
If Billups was going to focus on stepping up his game, managing his weight would have to take a backseat.
“The idea of improving your wrestling now has a competitive element there," Schmieder said of wrestlers who choose to drop weight in order to chase titles. "Now you have to always be managing weight, you are thinking about that, so you are not always working on getting better at wrestling.”
Billups had plenty of help getting better as he changed up his weight and his pace in his senior season, battling with teammates in the Panthers room as everyone improved day in and day out.
“That’s what I loved about it, those guys nipping at my heels, slowly coming in and building this mentality that you can beat anyone," said Billups, who is now looking for the right college to wrestle for. "Having the constant competition is fun and it makes you better."
The Panthers qualified eight wrestlers for the state championship tourney this season, sending the most since putting 13 on the state meet mats in 2014.
“Having a better team than just yourself succeeding, that’s the team aspect of it," Billups said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.