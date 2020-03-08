Billups fuels Coconino wrestling's fire as one of program's great, earns Athlete of the Year

Billups dropped weight last year to go after his title at 106 pounds, with the goal of winning a championship a high priority. It was a stepping stone for Billups.

“We checked that box," Schmieder said

With the pressure to win a state title off of Billups' shoulders, he focused on being a better wrestler for his senior year.

“For me, it was a constant for him that we had to get better at wrestling," Schmieder said. "We have to get better, we have to get better with motion, we have to get better head position, just a lot of the fundamental things that can really take somebody to the next level in wrestling.”

If Billups was going to focus on stepping up his game, managing his weight would have to take a backseat.

“The idea of improving your wrestling now has a competitive element there," Schmieder said of wrestlers who choose to drop weight in order to chase titles. "Now you have to always be managing weight, you are thinking about that, so you are not always working on getting better at wrestling.”

Billups had plenty of help getting better as he changed up his weight and his pace in his senior season, battling with teammates in the Panthers room as everyone improved day in and day out.