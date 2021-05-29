Big Sky's Feinstein named to NCAA D-I Board of Directors

Andrew Feinstein, president of the University of Northern Colorado and current chair of the Big Sky Conference Presidents’ Council, has been appointed to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Board of Directors.

The board is the top governing body for the division and is responsible for providing strategic direction and collective oversight for the D-I collegiate model. The board reports to the NCAA Board of Governors and oversees committees including the D-I Council, Committee on Infractions, Infractions Appeals, Presidential Forum, and Committee on Academics.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve alongside colleagues from across the country on such an impactful committee to support the mission of the NCAA, especially as we navigate this particularly dynamic environment in today’s world of intercollegiate athletics,” Feinstein said. “It will be a privilege to represent the University of Northern Colorado and the Big Sky, both of which have long taken pride in having representatives actively participate at a national level for the betterment of our student-athletes and the enterprise at large.”