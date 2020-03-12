Big Sky suspends spring sports as response to coronavirus spread

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He added: “We would be remiss not to acknowledge all of our local partners who helped us increase the interest in and attendance at our tournament this year, and we look forward to welcoming those fans back when we return to Boise in March 2021.”

According to the Big Sky, "In the case where the postseason tournament cannot be completed by NCAA Selection Day (e.g., inclement weather), the automatic representative to the NCAA Championship shall be the No. 1-seeded team as determined by the tiebreaking procedure, or the highest remaining seed if the tournament is already in progress."

With the men's tournament moving into the quarterfinals Thursday as it was canceled, the No. 1-seeded Eastern Washington Eagles were still in contention and hence would be awarded the title and the automatic NCAA Tournament berth. Meanwhile, top-seeded Montana State was still competing in the women's bracket, and would be awarded the title and the automatic berth as well to the NCAA Tournament, which has also been axed due to coronavirus complications.

The Big Sky and CenturyLink Arena will announce a refund policy soon and will contact fans who purchased tickets for the games that have been canceled.

Both the Northern Arizona men's and women's teams had already been eliminated from the tournament.