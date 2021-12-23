Big Sky’s ESPN+ deal coming to fruition

It has been six months since the Big Sky Conference announced that it had reached an agreement with ESPN to stream NCAA Big Sky games on ESPN+. In a huge move for the conference, all head-to-head Big Sky games would be available on the streaming platform starting in the upcoming fall.

The deal, which has been described as a “multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement” has allowed for Big Sky soccer, volleyball, football and basketball games to be broadcast live on the streaming service.

ESPN+ launched on April 12, 2018, as a way for ESPN, along with parent company Disney, to get into the streaming business. Streaming has seen a huge boom with similar services becoming the primary business models in many forms of entertainment such as live sports, movies, TV shows and gaming.

The Big Sky’s move to ESPN+ was a calculated one. With the opportunity to jump to the self-proclaimed “worldwide leader in sports,” Big Sky deputy commissioner Dan Satter said the conference saw no better option than to move to a dedicated sports-streaming app.

“We’ve been really thrilled with the partnership with ESPN,” Satter said. “We assessed the marketplace and our media rights. We thought ESPN was the best option for us and now that we are into it, that has only proven to be the case.”

Before ESPN+, the Big Sky Conference had a media rights deal with Pluto TV, a free streaming service that can also be downloaded via an app. According to Satter, that deal was set to expire in 2021, making the move to a new platform a matter of perfect timing.

“Different contracts have different lengths,” Satter said. “It wasn’t anything that ended prematurely. It was the natural window when some things came up.”

The move took numerous meetings, phone calls and email threads that began before the start of the pandemic. In fall 2019, Big Sky representatives made the trip to Pluto TV Headquarters in Los Angeles and Seattle to visit Root Sports, who this year broadcasted four Big Sky football games including the “Brawl of the Wild” between Montana and Montana State on Nov. 20.

Root Sports also broadcasted the NAU men’s basketball game against last year’s national runner-up, Gonzaga.

“It was an 18-month process of exploring the marketplace and working with a media rights consultant,” Satter said. “We spent a lot of time talking with our schools, with our athletic directors, getting feedback from our coaches and making sure our presidents really understood all the options that we had available to us.”

Specific details on the deal are not public, but Satter provided a little insight on what the conference was looking for with a new rights deal and what was prioritized in negotiations.

“We were on the shorter side of some of these deals that you hear about conferences doing,” Satter said. “That was intentional on our part because we think this is such a dynamic marketplace right now… We didn’t want to bind ourselves into a 10-, 15-, 20-year agreement.”

Options were certainly available to a conference that has seen a lot of recent success on a national scale with its FCS Football teams.

Just this year, the Big Sky had a league record of five teams, making the 24-team FCS football playoff. Three of the five teams earned first-round byes, meaning the conference hosted three of the eight second-round games.

Football was a major part of ESPN’s push to broker a deal with the Big Sky. The network’s interest in the conference’s strong football portfolio was shown in the handling of the broadcast of Eastern Washington vs. Montana on Oct. 2. This game, which featured two undefeated teams, No. 6 ranked Eastern Washington Eagles hosting the No. 4 ranked Montana Grizzlies, took place at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington — known to many as “The Inferno” for its red turf.

The game was originally set to be one of the conference’s games to air on ESPNU, a channel dedicated to broadcasting college and high school sports. However, with the type of game this was and how big of a deal it was in the FCS football scene as two top-ranked, undefeated teams clashed, ESPN decided to flex the game onto linear television by putting it on ESPN2, a channel that is used for nationally recognized events.

“That kind of exposure is exactly what you hope for when you partner with somebody like ESPN,” Satter said. “ESPNU is terrific, but the higher up you go in that pecking order it’s even better. Quite frankly, ESPN was the one that came to us and it worked out with their schedule.”

It was the first time that a regular-season Big Sky football game was put on linear television. With all the drama that this game entailed, ESPN would have been hard-pressed to find any game that could match the level of intensity of this one.

“ESPN told us they were very pleased with the broadcast and the response they have seen both on ESPN+ and those linear games,” Satter said.

Basketball has also benefited from the move to ESPN+ and the Satter said the Big Sky has big plans for basketball on both the men’s and women’s side.

While both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be streamed on ESPN+, there are plans to bring these games into a broader spotlight.

“One of the things that we are also working on is in future years getting more of our games, not just the men’s championship on linear TV, but the women’s championship and the men’s semifinals,” Satter said. “Our women’s championship game has never been on national linear TV before. We feel really good about being able to do that and grow that.”

These proposed plans wouldn’t take effect for this season’s Big Sky basketball tournaments in March, but could take place sometime within the time-frame of the multi-year media rights deal.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0