Big Sky reschedules virtual kickoff

The Big Sky Conference announced that its virtual kickoff will happen a week earlier than previously planned. According to a Friday press release, the annual media days will take place Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, instead of the next week.
Bozeman Chronicle reporter Paul Schwedelson reported that the conference chose to reschedule the event because the content for it was completed sooner than anticipated.
The media days will start with a state of the conference address from Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill, followed by the release of the Big Sky preseason coaches and media polls. Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball and wide receiver Stacy Chukwumezie are set to represent Northern Arizona football in the Thursday coaches interviews and the Friday players interviews.
Not long before the Big Sky announced the change to media days, the Colonial Athletic Association officially announced it will suspend the fall sports season -- as was previously reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. The CAA became the fourth FCS conference to suspend or cancel the fall season so far.
Of course, the status of Big Sky football is still unclear as the four FCS conferences have made finite plans for the fall. As of now, the Big Sky is sticking to its schedule despite the changes.
The CAA's decision included that member schools could work to play an independent FCS schedule if they choose, but that is dependent on there being enough FCS schools to fill a schedule.
It is unclear as well if the NCAA will elect to hold the FCS playoffs this year at all, with no decision from the top coming down to the conference level. The title game has been in Frisco, Texas, the better part of the last decade.
In other Big Sky news, Northern Colorado suspended workouts after a spate of positive COVID-19 tests, which included some football players, the Associated Press reported Thursday. The AP reported there is no timeline for when student athletes will be allowed to return to voluntary workouts.
Northern Colorado chose not to identify those who tested positive, citing privacy and county regulations.
