Big Sky reschedules virtual kickoff

The Big Sky Conference announced that its virtual kickoff will happen a week earlier than previously planned. According to a Friday press release, the annual media days will take place Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, instead of the next week.

Bozeman Chronicle reporter Paul Schwedelson reported that the conference chose to reschedule the event because the content for it was completed sooner than anticipated.

The media days will start with a state of the conference address from Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill, followed by the release of the Big Sky preseason coaches and media polls. Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball and wide receiver Stacy Chukwumezie are set to represent Northern Arizona football in the Thursday coaches interviews and the Friday players interviews.

Not long before the Big Sky announced the change to media days, the Colonial Athletic Association officially announced it will suspend the fall sports season -- as was previously reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. The CAA became the fourth FCS conference to suspend or cancel the fall season so far.

Of course, the status of Big Sky football is still unclear as the four FCS conferences have made finite plans for the fall. As of now, the Big Sky is sticking to its schedule despite the changes.