Big Sky postpones all fall sports to spring, cancels all non-conference games

The Big Sky Conference announced this morning that all fall sports will be postponed to the spring because of the coronavirus and rising health concerns, following a vote by the conference's presidents council Wednesday night.
The Big Sky also axed any non-conference games for any sport, cutting Northern Arizona football's only game left on the schedule against South Dakota and any other remaining non-conference games for the rest of the fall sports.
Northern Arizona cross country won't be able to defend its four-straight podium finishes at NCAAs for a bit longer, while volleyball and women's soccer and each team's potential resurgence is on hold for a few months.
The decision also impacts sports that don't have a championship season in the fall such as women’s golf, softball and men’s and women’s tennis. The final call on winter sports will be made at a later date. As for Northern Arizona's swimming and diving team, the Western Athletic Conference announced earlier this morning that all fall sports will be postponed and winter sports won't happen until at least the end of October.
Sports happening in the spring isn't a guarantee either, but the conference and rest of the NCAA can hope for a chance.
“While I am confident that our conference is making the right decision for the health and safety of our student-athletes, it breaks my heart knowing how disappointing this will be to all of them who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to compete this fall,” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a statement. “Our efforts in the conference office now will focus on doing everything within our power to make their spring season the best that it possibly can be, which includes advocating for their NCAA championships to be held then. As campuses begin re-opening this fall, we hope that everyone remains safe and healthy while we continue to learn more about how best to manage this fluid situation and its impact on higher education.”
It is worth noting that Wistrcill said during a Zoom meeting with media members that infection rates need to fall if any sports are able to happen in the spring.
Schools can still practice as long as they abide by current NCAA legislation and state and federal health guidelines. The NCAA is expected to make a decision on eligibility relief for athletes affected by next week — potentially extending eligibility for most athletes for the lost season.
Earlier this week, conferences across the country made decisions on fall sports as the floodgates opened. Most notably, the Pac-12 announced all competition is on hold until at least January 2021 — which poses a potential issue for many Big Sky men's and women's basketball teams.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!