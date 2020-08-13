Big Sky postpones all fall sports to spring, cancels all non-conference games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Sky Conference announced this morning that all fall sports will be postponed to the spring because of the coronavirus and rising health concerns, following a vote by the conference's presidents council Wednesday night.

The Big Sky also axed any non-conference games for any sport, cutting Northern Arizona football's only game left on the schedule against South Dakota and any other remaining non-conference games for the rest of the fall sports.

Northern Arizona cross country won't be able to defend its four-straight podium finishes at NCAAs for a bit longer, while volleyball and women's soccer and each team's potential resurgence is on hold for a few months.

The decision also impacts sports that don't have a championship season in the fall such as women’s golf, softball and men’s and women’s tennis. The final call on winter sports will be made at a later date. As for Northern Arizona's swimming and diving team, the Western Athletic Conference announced earlier this morning that all fall sports will be postponed and winter sports won't happen until at least the end of October.

Sports happening in the spring isn't a guarantee either, but the conference and rest of the NCAA can hope for a chance.