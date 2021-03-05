Big Sky outlook unclear with one day left, NAU men's hoops eyes tourney after week off

The Northern Arizona men's basketball team took this week off.
Not because of a COVID-19 issue, but because the team was just one of the first Big Sky Conference schools to wrap up the league slate. Sure, Idaho didn't end up playing but that was actually because of a COVID-related issue with its hoops program, so Idaho ended as a one-win team.
Northern Arizona, meanwhile, ended the regular season with just five wins and lost four in a row. All four losses came after the Lumberjacks returned from a nearly three-week pause because of COVID-19 issues, and all four losses came at the hands of two of the best in the league.
"We took the weekend off, kinda re-energized mentally and physically," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said Wednesday during a Zoom interview. " ... We've had three great practices, and I told Cam Shelton and Davy Cummard that it is obvious we are getting better. We come off a 19-day pause and we play Weber State, and they are good, and then Southern Utah, we do a good job there and we just lose it in the second half. For what reason who knows. You have to move on. The whole thing is about having success in the Big Sky tournament. ... The guys' attitude has been unbelievable."
The Lumberjacks missed games against Sacramento State, Portland State and Northern Colorado in that pause, all teams that Northern Arizona could face in the first round of the conference tourney starting Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, depending on Saturday's results.
There are four conference games Saturday and once those are done, the league will release the tournament bracket.
But the Lumberjacks (5-15, 4-10 Big Sky) have a rough idea where they will land come next week. If the tournament started now, with Saturday's results not counted in the hypothetical, the Lumberjacks would be the 10-seed taking on the seven-seeded Montana Grizzlies.
Now that is liable to change, as Northern Colorado at eight in the standings plays Weber State, second in the standings, Saturday.
Realistically the Lumberjacks will play either Montana or Northern Colorado -- which isn't a bad thing. Those are two of the few teams the Lumberjacks were able to beat this season.
Northern Arizona erased a 17-point deficit in a mid-January game in Missoula, Montana, against the Grizzlies, and later on the Lumberjacks beat Northern Colorado at home -- in Northern Arizona's final game before missing five in a row in February.
Like most 10 seeds?
So the big question -- and Burcar has pointed it out a few times during the weird season -- is Northern Arizona a normal 10-seed?
Burcar leans no, noting how the Lumberjacks are one of just three teams in the Big Sky that played each of the top five teams in the standings -- as of Friday's results.
Those teams are, in order of top record to worst, Southern Utah (18-3, 11-2 Big Sky), Weber State (17-5, 12-3), Eastern Washington (13-7, 12-3), Montana State (11-8, 8-5) and Idaho State (13-10, 8-6).
"We had no chance to get any momentum going," Burcar said on the pause after beating Northern Colorado. "You beat UNC. You beat Montana. We have two really close games against Montana State; we didn't win those games but we are just trying to find ourselves, and we never got into the flow and I really believe in developing a team throughout the season. It didn't work that way."
But on the flip side, like any low seed, the Lumberjacks struggled against the best in the league. Northern Arizona went 0-9 against the top five teams in the Big Sky and lost those nine games by an average of 14.7 points per game, but it can be broken down more.
Northern Arizona lost to Idaho State by single digits, lost to Montana State by 11 and then just five, lost to Eastern Washington by 16, lost to Weber State by 33 and 22, and finally fell to Southern Utah by five and by 30.
The final four games against Weber State and Southern Utah came after the long pause, and while the two were rolling.
Throw in two wins against lowly Idaho (1-20, 1-17 Big Sky), which beat just Montana State and no one else with an average margin of defeat of 16.9 points, and the Lumberjacks' resume heading into the tourney doesn't look all that good.
