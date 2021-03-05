Big Sky outlook unclear with one day left, NAU men's hoops eyes tourney after week off

Those teams are, in order of top record to worst, Southern Utah (18-3, 11-2 Big Sky), Weber State (17-5, 12-3), Eastern Washington (13-7, 12-3), Montana State (11-8, 8-5) and Idaho State (13-10, 8-6).

"We had no chance to get any momentum going," Burcar said on the pause after beating Northern Colorado. "You beat UNC. You beat Montana. We have two really close games against Montana State; we didn't win those games but we are just trying to find ourselves, and we never got into the flow and I really believe in developing a team throughout the season. It didn't work that way."

But on the flip side, like any low seed, the Lumberjacks struggled against the best in the league. Northern Arizona went 0-9 against the top five teams in the Big Sky and lost those nine games by an average of 14.7 points per game, but it can be broken down more.

Northern Arizona lost to Idaho State by single digits, lost to Montana State by 11 and then just five, lost to Eastern Washington by 16, lost to Weber State by 33 and 22, and finally fell to Southern Utah by five and by 30.

The final four games against Weber State and Southern Utah came after the long pause, and while the two were rolling.

Throw in two wins against lowly Idaho (1-20, 1-17 Big Sky), which beat just Montana State and no one else with an average margin of defeat of 16.9 points, and the Lumberjacks' resume heading into the tourney doesn't look all that good.

