Big Sky Conference votes to postpone football until spring, fate of other fall sports undecided

After a whirlwind of reports made by various media members throughout Thursday, the Big Sky Conference has officially released a statement and has postponed football until the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What the conference didn't announce, however, was the fate of other fall sports like golf, volleyball, soccer and cross country. Those sports, all of which Northern Arizona participates in, will "continue to be reviewed with a final determination made at a later date," the release read.

The fate of the fall sports championships are still undetermined as the rest of the NCAA and other conferences are left to decide. That may leave room for some fall sports to happen — if the NCAA allows the championships.

Non-conference play for football hasn't been determined, either.

"The Big Sky has begun exploring modified versions of a conference football schedule to be played in the spring and fully supports the NCAA shifting the FCS championship to the spring," the release read.

The conference had been left to make its own decision after the NCAA Board of Governors handed the decision down a few lines. The Lumberjacks football team had already started fall camp this week.

The Big Sky's move puts the final nail in the FCS playoffs, as the NCAA stated this week over 50% of teams had to play for the playoffs to be held in the fall.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

