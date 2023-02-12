Cooper Kupp thrust the Big Sky Conference into the national spotlight last season when he earned Super Bowl MVP honors for the champion Los Angeles Rams.

A repeat performance isn’t in the cards for the former Eastern Washington standout, but his former conference will once again be represented on the NFL’s biggest stage.

The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles traveled to the Valley with two former Big Sky stars in tow -- linebacker Christian Elliss and offensive lineman Sua Opeta.

Elliss, an Idaho alumnus, is on the active roster and figures to play on special teams and could also see a few defensive snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium Sunday.

Opeta, a two-time All-American at Weber State, played in seven games this season but is currently inactive as a member of the Eagles practice squad.

Both understand the significance of going from the Big Sky to a Super Bowl.

“I always love seeing other Big Sky players,” Opeta said. “You can always relate because you know how hard it is to get here coming from the Big Sky. I’m extremely grateful.”

A two-time All-Big Sky First Team selection, Opeta led Weber State to a school-record 11 wins and two FCS playoff victories as a junior.

The Wildcats earned a share of the conference title for the second consecutive year during Opeta’s senior season in 2018, with their lone conference loss coming against Northern Arizona at the Skydome on Oct. 6.

Opeta turned heads at the NFL combine the following spring, recording 39 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, the most among all offensive linemen who participated.

He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played in 10 games last season, including a start in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Tampa Bay.

He saw 92 offensive snaps and allowed zero sacks in seven games this season before being waived on Jan. 6. He was signed to the Eagles practice squad three days later and has participated in the team’s Super Bowl activities this week.

In contrast, Elliss began the season on the practice squad, was elevated to the active roster Dec. 4 for the Eagles’ win over the Titans and has been with the team ever since.

He’s played mostly on special teams but saw a handful of defensive snaps at linebacker in the Eagles’ playoff wins over the Giants and 49ers.

Elliss said he’s proud to look across the league and see 16 players on NFL rosters.

“It’s not an easy conference to come out of and succeed in the league, so I’m happy for all of them,” Elliss said.

One of those players is his brother Kaden, a linebacker with the Saints. Another brother, Noah, also spent some time in the Eagles organization this season.

Christian Elliss was a two-time first-team All-Big Sky Conference player at Idaho. He had 13 tackles with one sack and two tackles for a loss in Idaho’s 60-53 overtime win at the Skydome on Nov. 23, 2019. Ironically, that was record-setting Lumberjacks quarterback Case Cookus’ final collegiate game, and Elliss considers it his final game as well because the COVID-19 pandemic washed out the following fall season.

“That was my last actual game because we had the weird spring season after that,” Elliss said. “I was proud of that season and how we played.”

He also was proud to watch Kupp hoist the Lombardi Trophy last year as a Super Bowl MVP from the Big Sky Conference.

“I felt happy for him,” Elliss said. “Coming from the Big Sky, everyone usually overlooks that conference, so for him to win the MVP was awesome.”

If things go well for the Eagles on Sunday, a Big Sky Conference alumnus will raise the Lombardi Trophy for the second straight season.