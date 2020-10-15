Big Sky Conference releases 2020-21 hoops schedules, conference slate to start Dec. 3

The women's team shares the same schedule outlook, just reversed. When the men are on the road against Southern Utah Feb. 25, the women are home, and then the two will switch with a day of travel in between.

There will be no three games in five days like the conference has had in the past. All game weeks are two games per team.

“This schedule accomplishes many of the objectives that we prioritized, most notably providing a full lineup of competitive opportunities for our men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes while reducing the number of road trips our programs will make,” Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in the league’s release. “Our administrators -- especially those on our Basketball Committee -- worked tirelessly to vet multiple schedule models, and the feedback that we received from our head coaches, two student-athletes from every team, our Health and Safety Committee, and our certified athletic trainers proved invaluable throughout the process.”

NAU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow is part of the five-member Big Sky Basketball Committee that played a large part in the creation of the new schedule.

Both Northern Arizona squads open with Eastern Washington on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 -- the men at home for a double homestand and the women at Eastern Washington.