Big Sky Conference announces two assistant commissioners

Big Sky Conference staff members Alex Kelly and Ty Singletary have been promoted to assistant commissioner roles, Commissioner Tom Wistrcill announced Friday. Kelly will serve as assistant commissioner for Championships and Finance, while Singletary will be the league’s assistant commissioner for Compliance and Technology.

“On a daily basis Alex and Ty demonstrate a can-do attitude with a tireless commitment to our conference as well as our member institutions and their staffs,” Wistrcill said. “They are talented teammates with bright futures, and I am thrilled that their roles will expand and evolve within the Big Sky.”

The third-longest active-tenured employee for the conference, Kelly began with the Big Sky in July 2017 as coordinator of Championships and Communications before being promoted to director of Championships in August of 2018. In addition to helping to administer the league’s 15 championship events, Kelly has added during his tenure a number of business operations functions, including managing payment of officials and relationships with numerous vendors for team and department software. He has served as the sport administrator for women’s soccer and women’s golf, and also has been the league’s esports liaison.

Singletary, who started with the Big Sky in January 2018 as assistant director of compliance before being promoted to director in September 2018, spearheads all compliance efforts for the conference and its members. He coordinated much of the league’s “Big Sky U” professional development initiative over the last year, and also is the liaison for the conference’s Name, Image, and Likeness task force. He recently added to his purview oversight of technology and insurance services for the conference office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0