Big Sky Conference announces changes to schedules; will let schools make institutional decisions on return to athletics

Each school’s conference slate will feature eight opponents to be played on consecutive days at the same location.

Women’s soccer will stage its usual nine-game regular season. But at the end of the regular season, the team with the most points (or, if necessary, the team that earns the tiebreaker) will be designated as the Big Sky’s automatic qualifier to advance to the NCAA Tournament instead of a conference tournament.

For the second consecutive year, Idaho State will serve as the site for the 2021 Indoor Track & Field championships rather than at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff as previously planned. The conference stated the change to Idaho State would allow more schools to bus their teams to the event compared to it being held at NAU, where most would have to use air travel.

Weber State, which was scheduled to host the 2020 Outdoor Track & Field championships, will retain its turn in the rotation and host the 2021 event. It is unclear if NAU will keep its previous spot and host Indoors in 2022.

Both men’s and women’s tennis will compete in a divisional schedule format, with the top two teams from each of the two divisions advancing to a four-team conference championship at a single site to be determined.