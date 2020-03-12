Big Sky cancels remainder of 2020 conference championship tournament

The Big Sky Conference announced Thursday in a statement that it will cancel the remainder of its men's and women's basketball conference tournaments in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Big Sky Presidents’ Council convened Thursday morning and voted to move forward in this manner.

“This decision was not made lightly, as we know how meaningful our basketball championships is to our student-athletes, coaches, alumni and fans,” conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in the statement. “After consulting with medical experts, local authorities and the leadership of our institutions, we feel that this decision is prudent given the health and well-being of all involved.

He added: “We would be remiss not to acknowledge all of our local partners who helped us increase the interest in and attendance at our tournament this year, and we look forward to welcoming those fans back when we return to Boise in March 2021.”

According to the Big Sky, "In the case where the postseason tournament cannot be completed by NCAA Selection Day (e.g., inclement weather), the automatic representative to the NCAA Championship shall be the No. 1-seeded team as determined by the tiebreaking procedure, or the highest remaining seed if the tournament is already in progress."