Big Sky announces postponement of spring practices, including spring football

The Big Sky Conference announced in a press release Wednesday morning that all practices and workouts for member schools have been postponed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Northern Arizona football was set to open official spring practices early next week. Now, spring football will be postponed until Friday, April 3, when the conference and campus administrators will reconvene to determine the status of practices and workouts.

“This is undoubtedly the proper decision for the health and well-being of all involved with the Big Sky, even though it certainly is disappointing for many of our student-athletes and coaches,” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in the release. “While play may be paused, we as a conference office and staff remain absolutely committed to supporting our student-athletes, coaches and administrators every way possible during this unprecedented period in college athletics. We eagerly look forward to our teams returning to practice and competition when it’s deemed safe to resume those activities.”

The release stated that schools retain the option to provide support services to student-athletes such as athletic training, academics, mental health, as well as other programming that is in the best interest of supporting the student-athletes.