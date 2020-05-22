Big Sky announces 16-game basketball conference slate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Big Sky Conference announced the men's and women's hoops seasons will be dropped from 20 games to 16 in a press release Friday afternoon.

It will be a one-year adjustment as the conference looks to find ways to create monetary savings for schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. Just two weeks ago the conference announced broader changes to the rest of the sports calendar -- except for football, which is still in the works.

Instead of playing each Big Sky opponent twice, Northern Arizona men's and women's basketball will face six schools twice and the other four once. According to the Big Sky, those teams will be determined by geographic location and other criteria that were not stated in the release.

"This one-year adjustment to our conference basketball schedules is an appropriate measure that delivers significant cost savings to our member institutions while providing our basketball programs with more flexibility in their nonconference scheduling," Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in the release. "I applaud our schools' leaders for striking the right balance between providing opportunities for our student-athletes to compete while recognizing the need to make changes for the upcoming year."