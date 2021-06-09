Big Sky and ESPN announce multi-year agreement

The Big Sky Conference and ESPN announced a new multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement, adding hundreds of Big Sky live events to ESPN's college sports portfolio.

More than 600 Big Sky events in both men's and women's sports will stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. ESPNU will televise two football games each year, in addition to one regular-season men's basketball game and the championship games for the men's and women's basketball conference tournaments.

"This landmark agreement for the Big Sky and our membership rightfully aligns the nation's preeminent FCS conference with the strongest media brand in sports," Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. "We are absolutely thrilled to join the ESPN family and deliver an elevated viewing experience with hundreds of Big Sky contests on ESPN+ each year. In addition, the numerous linear opportunities on ESPN networks now available to us is unprecedented among our peers, and yet another way that we will enhance the brand of the Big Sky."