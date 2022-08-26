Big plays on display in Panthers' scrimmage against Snowflake

Stormy weather delayed Coconino’s football scrimmage against Snowflake by about 30 minutes Friday at Cromer Stadium, but the Panthers caught lighting in a bottle a few times -- especially offensively -- in their long exhibition before the regular season begins.

The Panthers and Lobos each played six 10-play series of offense against defense, without a true score or special teams plays. It gave each squad a chance to work on their systems against a true opponent for the first time.

It was Coconino’s first preseason scrimmage in three years, having not played one in 2020 or 2021. Coach Mike Lapsley said it was helpful for his team’s future.

Coach Lapsley speaks with the Panthers following the scrimmage pic.twitter.com/addLRs2Z91 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 27, 2022

“It’s really important that we get this stuff on film so we can critique ourselves, know what we need to do to make ourselves better and compete against a good team,” he said.

Coconino made noise immediately on offense. In just the third play from scrimmage, junior Ryker Patten took a handoff to the outside. He beat a defender to the sideline and scored from more than 50 yards out.

The next offensive drive saw junior quarterback Enoch Watson hit junior tight end Prayer Young-Blackgoat for a long touchdown reception up the middle of the field.

“You could say it was game-changing,” Watson said of the team’s major offensive plays, “but it was early on that we showed that ability. Ryker balls out and scores, Young-Blackgoat balls out and I just hit him.”

A highlight play here as Enoch Watson hits Prayer Young-Blackgoat for a long TD pic.twitter.com/egbyoxOKKg — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 27, 2022

The moment was sweet after many long months of preparation.

“It feels phenomenal. It was great to be out here and see our team camaraderie getting better. And we showed what we can do,” Watson said.

Big plays were on display all night. Even in the second half of the scrimmage, when many of the backups got some snaps, the Panthers were moving the ball well.

Senior Jacob Clouse, a starter on defense and productive running back, played the backup quarterback role well. On back-to-back drives he threw long touchdown passes to senior Tyler Ragan.

The major gains, especially in the passing game, are a new wrinkle the Panthers could boast offensively.

“It’s definitely a change up that we’ve had. I like the big plays like that, they’re fun. We’re definitely mixing it up this year,” Ragan said.

Defensively, Coconino made a few great plays, including some sacks, tackles for losses and fumble recoveries. But the unit dealt with a few more mishaps than the offense against a solid Snowflake offense.

Three different late hits were called against the Panthers. Two of them in the first half likely would have been grounds for ejection in the regular season. Still, there was a lot to take away positively from the scrimmage.

“Defensively we still need a lot of work, but it looked good. There was a lot of aggression, we just need to learn keys and get downhill to make things happen,” Ragan said.

“I think it was first-game jitters, and we just have got to work some kinks out. We just wanted to keep going, but we’re going to get better at that,” he added.

Neither unit played a perfect game. However, as the Panthers prepare for their home opener against Blue Ridge on Sept. 9, Lapsley feels the team is in a solid spot.

“I didn’t expect perfection by any means. The flags happen, the mistakes happen, so it’s about how we respond to it. That positive stuff needs to happen, and I think we did a pretty good job of it,” he said.