Big games lined up for Coconino, Flagstaff football in Week 5

One team is still perfect, the other just dropped its first game of the year. One thing is similar, though: Coconino and Flagstaff have two of the toughest tests each team will face all season on the gridiron.
Coconino (4-0, 3-0 4A Grand Canyon) gets region rival Bradshaw Mountain (3-1, 3-1 4A Grand Canyon) Friday night at Cromer Stadium in a game with massive title implications.
The next day on Saturday, Flagstaff (3-1, 3-1 4A Grand Canyon) gets a Cactus (2-2, 2-2 4A West Valley) team that just got to full strength in Week 4.
Both games are big and could easily define the rest of the season and the playoff hopes for Coconino and Flagstaff. Region winners don't get an automatic bid to the state playoffs like they have in the past, making these types of games even bigger.
Here's a look at both games on tap this week:
Coconino versus Bradshaw
If Coconino can get past Bradshaw, which has been a dangerous and good team this season, the Panthers would easily be in the driver's seat for a second straight Grand Canyon Region crown.
The weird thing this season, though, is that a region title doesn't guarantee a playoff spot. The top 16 teams from the 4A based off MaxPreps and the Arizona Interscholastic Association power rankings -- the first of which will be released Tuesday morning.
From there the top 16 will play in a play-in round, then the top eight will compete in an eight-team bracket to decide the 4A title.
So a win helps because Bradshaw is good, but a loss at any point could be catastrophic.
For now, as Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley always says and goes by, it's one game at a time. But making a statement win would be pretty nice, too.
"We're excited, we're absolutely excited," Lapsley said. "We know those guys are going to be ready to play. We know we will be ready to play and it should be a great game. ... We've seen them on film, we know what their attitude is, we know what their program is like. They certainly are one of those teams that's coming out ready to play. We are just going to have to match their intensity."
Bradshaw's offense has been on a roll this year, putting up over 30 points in all four games. Bears quarterback Josh Grant is a big reason for the high-powered offense.
The senior signal caller has thrown for 933 yards -- 233 per game -- on 50% passing. Grant has 12 touchdowns through the air and has yet to throw an interception.
It's not just through the air for him either.
Grant is also the Bears' leading rusher with 342 yards, going for 6 yards per attempt. He has just three rushing TDs, leaving the scoring on the ground to Elijah Acuna, who has seven.
Aside from Macros de Niza, Coconino hasn't really faced a quarterback with Grant's ability. A season ago Grant struggled against Coconino, going 4-of-12 passing for just 6 yards and was held scoreless through the air at home.
But under new head coach Bob Young, Grant has found another gear as a senior and has shown what he can really do for the Bears as the program has been revitalized as a region contender.
"First thing, give him credit," Lapsley said of Grant. "He's a great athlete. They got a great coaching staff to support him. But we're really looking forward to the challenge."
Coming off a pair of shutouts the past two weeks, the Panthers defense could be perfectly suited to slow down Grant.
Flagstaff versus Cactus
Like mentioned above, the Cactus Cobras were the beneficiaries of a massive influx of transfers before the season.
Cactus, which beat Coconino 53-14 last year at Cromer before Cactus went on to lose to eventual 4A champion Mesquite in the semifinals, brought in seven transfers to an already loaded roster.
While a 2-2 record doesn't jump out at anyone, there is context to it. The Cobras' two losses were against undefeated 5A schools Sunrise Mountain and Desert Edge -- which are both expected to compete for a 5A title or a spot in the Open Division playoff.
Last week Cactus routed region rival Greenway 60-14 -- the first game those seven transfers were eligible to play. Not all the transfers made a massive impact last week, but there could be a quarterback battle brewing at Cactus.
Sophomore QB Chase Jasinski, a Liberty transfer, got some run last week in the route in place of starter Will Galvan -- also a sophomore. Galvan is likely the starter based off how Cactus has rolled this season.
For the year so far, Galvan has throw for 471 yards on 50% passing, two touchdowns and six interceptions, but four of the picks came against Sunrise Mountain in Week 1.
While it is odd that a team at the 4A level gets this many transfers and thus looks a bit different midway through the season, Eagles head coach Todd Hanley said nothing changes in terms of prep.
The Eagles still have one game to see what Cactus can do.
"It's the same as we do any other week," Hanley said. "We have film, and we just prep and get our game plan and try to execute it."
The Eagles are coming off a 38-28 loss to Prescott, which spoiled the Eagles' Senior Day game. Flagstaff had the early celebration just in case cancellations caused by COVID-19 come up.
For Eagles senior running back Luis Jaramillo, it was nice to get it done just in case.
"It was kinda unexpected, you know; with coronavirus it has kinda messed things up, but we just gotta go with everything and take everything for the best because now we only have three more weeks and nothing is guaranteed," Jaramillo said.
A week ago in the Prescott loss, the Eagles were a few miscues shy of looking at an undefeated record. Quarterback Morgan Bewley threw three interceptions, really only one of which could be attributed to him. One happened when his intended target fell down and on the other, the official didn't call a possible pass interference when a defender hung all over Nick Morrow.
As good as Cactus is, if Flagstaff can get its offense rolling like it is capable of there could be a fun one Saturday at Cromer.
Game times
Coconino: The Panthers will play Bradshaw Mountain at 7 p.m. at Cromer Stadium at Coconino High School. The game will be aired at KAFF Country Legends 93.5 FM/AM 930 or online at kafflegends.gcmaz.com.
Flagstaff: The Eagles get the Saturday afternoon time slot this week and will kick off against Cactus at 1 p.m. at Cromer Stadium. The game will be aired at KAFF Country Legends 93.5 FM/AM 930 or online at kafflegends.gcmaz.com.
