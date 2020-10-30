Big games lined up for Coconino, Flagstaff football in Week 5

From there the top 16 will play in a play-in round, then the top eight will compete in an eight-team bracket to decide the 4A title.

So a win helps because Bradshaw is good, but a loss at any point could be catastrophic.

For now, as Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley always says and goes by, it's one game at a time. But making a statement win would be pretty nice, too.

"We're excited, we're absolutely excited," Lapsley said. "We know those guys are going to be ready to play. We know we will be ready to play and it should be a great game. ... We've seen them on film, we know what their attitude is, we know what their program is like. They certainly are one of those teams that's coming out ready to play. We are just going to have to match their intensity."

Bradshaw's offense has been on a roll this year, putting up over 30 points in all four games. Bears quarterback Josh Grant is a big reason for the high-powered offense.

The senior signal caller has thrown for 933 yards -- 233 per game -- on 50% passing. Grant has 12 touchdowns through the air and has yet to throw an interception.

It's not just through the air for him either.