Big 3rd-quarter run cements NAU women's basketball's Big Sky-opening win, 89-60, over EWU

Eastern Washington kept things interesting for a while Saturday afternoon against the Northern Arizona women's basketball team.
Northern Arizona only led by as much as nine entering the third quarter of a road game in Cheney, Washington. The hosting Eagles did well to keep close in the teams' Big Sky Conference opener, at least for the first half and part of the third quarter.
Then the Lumberjacks offense took off and slammed the door on the Eagles.
The Lumberjacks went on a 17-2 run in the third, turning a 48-45 lead into a 65-47 advantage going into the fourth to effectively cement the victory. Northern Arizona took the win, 89-60, improving to 2-1 overall.
The third-quarter run spilled into the fourth, ballooning to a 28-5 outburst that lasted from midway through the third until the 6:09 mark of the final quarter. In the offensive onslaught, all five of Northern Arizona's starters found the bottom of the net, including JJ Nakai and Jacey Bailey each hitting a 3-pointer.
From the 6:31 mark of the third and on until the final buzzer, Northern Arizona outscored Eastern Washington 41-15.
Once again, the Lumberjacks were down Nina Radford and Khiarica Rasheed due to injury, and once again it didn't matter much. All five starters hit double-digit scoring for Northern Arizona.
Nakai led all scorers with 18 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and went 2 of 4 of her tries from 3 while dishing out four assists. Miki’ala Maio, a Nevada transfer who joined team around the same time as Nakai, scored 14 on 7-of-14 shooting, Emily Rodabaigh added 14 and hit a perfect 6 of 6 from the foul line, Jacey Bailey had 12 and Regan Schenck contributed a near-triple-double with 10 points, eight boards and seven assists to go with just one turnover.
The Lumberjacks forced 25 turnovers and scored 29 points off the Eagles' miscues. On the other end, the visitors took care of the ball with just eight turnovers.
As a team the Lumberjacks shot 51% from the field, 36% from distance with five total makes and went 12 of 13 from the charity stripe.
Northern Arizona and Eastern Washington will do it again Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
NAU Roundup
Two Lumberjacks placed within the top seven in the platform finals Saturday during the second day of the Lumberjack Diving Invite. Emily Luberto finished fourth with a finals score dive of 208.60 while Emily Sharrer took seventh with 181.40 points.
Luberto and Sharrer fell to seventh and eighth in the platform preliminary round, tallying 188.50 and 181.75, respectively. Both divers improved their marks to place higher up in finals.
"They both dove really well," Lumberjacks diving coach Nikki Huffman said. "Luberto had a great day and some of her best dives so far. To be fourth amongst those who did a lot of seven and 10-meter dives is great. I'm proud of both of them."
Delaney Schnell (Arizona), Katelynn Shaheen (UCLA), and Regan Caufield took first, second and third on the platforms, respectively. Schnell totaled 326.10 points from her five dives, Shaheen finished with 229.20 and Caufield scored closely with 229.05.
On the men’s 3-meter dive, Tony Chen (Utah), Eric Correa (Arizona), and Bjorn Markentin (Arizona) had the top three finishes. Chen totaled to 395.45, with Correa at 349.95 and Markentin at 331.70.
Sunday is the final day of the invite. The women will compete on the 1-meter and the men will wrap up with the platforms. The contests will begin at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed on facebook.com/NAUSwimmingDiving/Live.
— NAU Sports Information
