Big 3rd-quarter run cements NAU women's basketball's Big Sky-opening win, 89-60, over EWU

Eastern Washington kept things interesting for a while Saturday afternoon against the Northern Arizona women's basketball team.

Northern Arizona only led by as much as nine entering the third quarter of a road game in Cheney, Washington. The hosting Eagles did well to keep close in the teams' Big Sky Conference opener, at least for the first half and part of the third quarter.

Then the Lumberjacks offense took off and slammed the door on the Eagles.

The Lumberjacks went on a 17-2 run in the third, turning a 48-45 lead into a 65-47 advantage going into the fourth to effectively cement the victory. Northern Arizona took the win, 89-60, improving to 2-1 overall.

The third-quarter run spilled into the fourth, ballooning to a 28-5 outburst that lasted from midway through the third until the 6:09 mark of the final quarter. In the offensive onslaught, all five of Northern Arizona's starters found the bottom of the net, including JJ Nakai and Jacey Bailey each hitting a 3-pointer.

From the 6:31 mark of the third and on until the final buzzer, Northern Arizona outscored Eastern Washington 41-15.