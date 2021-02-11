Benett Olsen-Zwick scores twice, Flagstaff shuts out Seton Catholic

The second half was when the scoring for the Eagles started to come together, as Benett Olsen-Zwick was able to convert his second goal of the game with an easy breakaway shot.

Sophomore Manuel Soto, who was the hero in the 1-0 win against crosstown rival Coconino, scored off a header in a tight exchange close to the goal, and Omar Vega was able to get on the board as well in the final minute of the game.

With the victory, the Eagles will could cement their spot in the initial power-points rankings -- having been placed fifth Thursday. As for his thoughts on the ranking, Eagles head coach Mike Jenkins said his team isn’t satisfied yet.

“I feel lucky to be given the accolades that we have, but we’re not satisfied.” Jenkins said. “We just got to keep improving every game. It’s always an honor to be ranked at all, but that fact that we’re sitting at five just means we are more of a target right now.”

Benett Olsen-Zwick also gave his thoughts on the ranking coming into the match.

“It was a little bit of a shock when I first saw it; we feel like we’re the best team in the 4A Conference,” he said. “We had a tough loss to Prescott, but we are always looking to push for the top spot no matter what. We’re just looking to carry that momentum.”