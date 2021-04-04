Behind pitching, batting prowess, Eagles baseball off to best start under skipper Mike DoBosh

His pitching stats are just as impressive. In his four starts on the year, he is 4-0, with an ERA of a 1.40 to go with 25 strikeouts.

DoBosh said Clerry's leadership qualities as a senior are just as important as his on-field production.

“He has been the hands-down leader of this team. He didn’t need to be appointed by me or anybody else, that’s just who he is,” DoBosh said. “He is a great kid to be around. He’s fun and he truly cares about the guys. That’s huge for us to have someone in that leadership role take charge and bring everyone together. We have had a lot of close teams before, but this group is by far the closest, and a lot of that is due to him.”

Clerry backed up his manager's claim, saying he does not shy away from being a leader and welcomes that kind of opportunity.

“Personally, I like being a leader. It is something that I have just grown up to be,” Clerry said. “It’s pretty simple for me to just come out here and lead my team, but we have a bunch of leaders, so I wouldn’t say I’m the only one. I love making sure that all the guys are on the same page and same mindset, as well as making sure everyone is working hard out here.”

Happy to be back