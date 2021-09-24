Beemiller playing well, enjoying himself in final football season with Lumberjacks

Partridge said Beemiller -- like fellow linebacker Tristen Vance -- is one of the most seasoned senior players he has ever coached. Thus, Beemiller has a wealth of knowledge and experience to draw upon in practice and in understanding game plans.

“He can be argumentative at times, and sometimes he thinks he’s smarter than me,” Partridge said with a chuckle, “He’s just smart, and if he thinks there’s a little flaw that you’ve left open he’s going to call you out for it. And I don’t always like it, but I take it and I listen.”

Partridge called Beemiller somewhat of a “coach on the field,” and Beemiller sees himself the same way. Whenever his playing days are over, Beemiller said, he wants to start a career as a coach. For now, that knowledge allows him to play without thinking too heavily, simply reacting to what happens on the field.

“We go back and forth all the time, because I want to understand the game how he understands it,” Beemiller said of Partridge. “And that allows me to play fast, because it’s all about the preparation and knowing what happens in different situations, what I need to watch and stuff like that.”

