Beemiller playing well, enjoying himself in final football season with Lumberjacks

There were many reasons the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team defeated Arizona 21-19 in a historic upset last Saturday.
Among them, or maybe at the top of the list, was the play of Lumberjacks linebacker Harrison Beemiller.
“Our coaching staff will be forever indebted to him for the way he played on that night,” said Lumberjacks defensive coordinator Jerry Partridge.
Beemiller was key in slowing Arizona’s run game, and recorded 4.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble among other major plays. He received ROOT SPORTS Player of the Week honors from the Big Sky Conference and College Sports Madness National FCS Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.
Having attended Ironwood Ridge High School, mere miles from Arizona’s stadium, it was a special moment to play so well in his last chance to take on the Wildcats in his final year.
“Being a Tucson kid, it was great. It was a team effort though, and I couldn’t have done it without the whole defense,” Beemiller said. “I don’t go into any game thinking I have to make spectacular plays. That’s what we say a lot, that we just have to stay in our scheme. Our defensive line got a push and that allowed me to do what I did.”
His impact was the type of production the Lumberjacks have come to expect from one of their defensive leaders. As a graduate student granted one extra season of eligibility due to the COVID-19-shortened 2021 spring season, Beemiller has become a true veteran for the young Lumberjacks.
Partridge said Beemiller -- like fellow linebacker Tristen Vance -- is one of the most seasoned senior players he has ever coached. Thus, Beemiller has a wealth of knowledge and experience to draw upon in practice and in understanding game plans.
“He can be argumentative at times, and sometimes he thinks he’s smarter than me,” Partridge said with a chuckle, “He’s just smart, and if he thinks there’s a little flaw that you’ve left open he’s going to call you out for it. And I don’t always like it, but I take it and I listen.”
Partridge called Beemiller somewhat of a “coach on the field,” and Beemiller sees himself the same way. Whenever his playing days are over, Beemiller said, he wants to start a career as a coach. For now, that knowledge allows him to play without thinking too heavily, simply reacting to what happens on the field.
“We go back and forth all the time, because I want to understand the game how he understands it,” Beemiller said of Partridge. “And that allows me to play fast, because it’s all about the preparation and knowing what happens in different situations, what I need to watch and stuff like that.”
He also tries to impart his wisdom on the younger players, of which there are many on Northern Arizona’s roster. With just eight conference games remaining, and potentially playoffs if the Lumberjacks rack up several wins, his time on the team is short.
Thus, he has made it a goal to leave his mark and share some secrets of the craft with players, who will hopefully heed his advice and find their own success in future seasons.
However, as the team leader in tackles for loss (5.5) and a main contributor for Northern Arizona’s defensive effort this season, Beemiller is not thinking beyond the games ahead of him.
“I’m just trying to take it all in. I love the sport, love my teammates and I’m just trying to take it all in, like I’m really trying to stay in the moment,” he said.
Lumberjacks travel to Greeley
Northern Arizona opens its Big Sky schedule Saturday, taking on the Northern Colorado Bears in a road contest at noon.
Coming off the satisfying win over the Arizona Wildcats, the Lumberjacks celebrated Saturday night and early Sunday, but were back to work to try to start their conference slate undefeated.
"We want to be 1-0 in the Big Sky," Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said. "Now we have got a target on our chest. I told them we have to prepare better than we prepared last week and we have got to be more focused. It's up to us to hold them accountable to that."
The two teams have identical 1-2 records, and neither has played a Big Sky contest yet. The home team has also won the past seven games in the teams’ all-time series. Northern Arizona won the last meeting at home in 2019.
Keeping possession was a main aspect of the Lumberjacks’ game plan this week. Ball said “The number one thing is to own the ball on both sides” but that Northern Arizona has not done that so far, having coughed up costly turnovers in each of its first three games.
He also said the team has simplified its play book in all phases of the game. That strategy worked against the Wildcats, and he hopes quality execution of the shorter list of plays they do run will lead to a victory against the Bears.
"We started out our first two games thinking we could handle a lot more offensively, defensively and special teams-wise," Ball said. "We really narrowed the game plan down and made it simpler so our kids could play faster and with more confidence."