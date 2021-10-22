Bears blank Eagles in 19-0 victory

“It gave us great field position and we got a score out of it, and that really just kept our offense going,” Ott said.

Flagstaff’s offense continued to stall, gaining just one first down in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Bradshaw Mountain pushed the ball down the field again on a long drive, eventually scoring another touchdown on a two-yard run by sophomore Gabriel Ricketts to go up 13-0 with 4:22 left in the half.

Another Bears interception with four seconds left until halftime stopped any chance of Flagstaff scoring before the break to cut into the lead.

Bradshaw Mountain moved the ball down the field effectively with a few short passes and good blocking on runs to the outside after receiving the opening kick in the second half. With 7:29 left in the third quarter, sophomore Jordan Kelly ran in a touchdown to push the lead to 19-0. A two-point attempt was no good, but the Bears increased the margin to three scores.

Finally, with just over six seconds left, Flagstaff senior quarterback Bodie Maier hit junior receiver Holden Sena for a long pass for a first down near the 50-yard line. It was the kind of pass that, earlier in the season, happened regularly between the two with their special connection.